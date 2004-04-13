News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Acquire WR James Thrash

Apr 13, 2004 at 06:25 PM

The Washington Redskins announced today they have acquired veteran wide receiver James Thrash from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick. This will be Thrash's second tour with the Redskins, having spent 1997-2000 with the club. Known for his exceptional work ethic and selfless play, Thrash has proven himself as a top receiving threat and special teams player over the course of his seven-year NFL career.

Thrash returns to the burgundy and gold after spending the past three seasons with Philadelphia. He started every regular season (47) and post-season (7) game for the Eagles during his tenure, missing just one contest back in 2001. In 2003 regular season play, he led the Philly receiving corps with 49 catches for 558 yards and one touchdown, adding 52 yards on five carries. A standout special teams returner and coverage player, he logged 34 kickoff returns for 815 yards. He finished the season ranked third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL with a 24.0 yard average per return.

In 2002, he opened the season with touchdown catches in each of the Eagles' first four games, and recorded a career-high 18 carries for 126 yards and two scores for the season. In 2001, he posted career-high receiving stats, with 63 catches for 833 yards and eight touchdowns. During his four years with the Redskins, he played in 45 games, contributing 65 receptions for 884 yards and three scores, mainly as a reserve. In 2000, he was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award and Unsung Hero Award recipient for his exemplary play.

For his career, he has totaled 229 receptions for 2,910 yards and 18 touchdowns, and has added 40 carries for 354 yards and two additional scores on the ground. Thrash is equally valuable on special teams, returning 104 kickoffs during his career for 2,400 yards. While with the Redskins in 2000, he scored on a 95-yard return at Detroit. He has also logged 11 punt returns for 108 yards, with seven fair catches. He has earned valuable playoff experience as well, playing in 11 post-season contests, totaling 19 catches for 269 yards and one score, and adding nine kickoff returns for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Thrash began his NFL career with Philadelphia, signed in the spring of 1997 as an undrafted free agent. He joined the Redskins that summer and spent the next four seasons in Washington.

Thrash was a standout wide receiver for Missouri Southern, earning first-team all-Mid-America intercollegiate Athletics Association honors as a senior, after leading the conference in receiving yards per game and ranking second overall in receptions. He also earned all-America and all conference honors in track, competing in the 100- and 200-meter dash events, as well as the 400-yard relay team. Thrash finished his degree in criminal justice in the spring of 2001.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

