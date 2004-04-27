Redskins Add 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Redskins announced today they have agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agents. These players, as well as the Redskins' four 2004 NFL Draft selections, will attend the team's second mini-camp of the off-season this weekend.
The undrafted college free agents are:
Ryan Boschetti, DL, UCLA
Jonathan Brewer, WR, Howard
Rufus Brown, CB, Florida State
Quinn Christensen, OL, BYU
Norman Heuer, DL, Michigan
William Strother, LB, New Mexico
John Standeford, WR, Purdue
Garnell Wilds, CB, Virginia Tech
Jafar Williams, WR, Maryland
Dennard Wilson, S, Maryland
Three of the rookies listed are local products. Wide receiver Jonathan Brewer played at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Both Jafar Williams and Denard Wilson played at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md. Wilson is from Upper Marlboro, Md., and attended DeMatha High School in Hyattsville. All three attended the team's local workout in early April.
The Redskins' four drafted players are:
Sean Taylor, S, Miami (Fla.), 1st round
Chris Cooley, TE, Utah State, 3rd round
Mark Wilson, OT, California, 5th round
Jim Molinaro, OT, Notre Dame, 5th round