Redskins Add Another QB In Gutierrez





The Redskins have claimed quarterback Matt Gutierrez off waivers. To make room for Gutierrez on the 90-man roster, the team released undrafted rookie quarterback Marc Verica.

Gutierrez joined the Redskins for a walk-through practice on Thursday, one day before the team's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gutierrez is a third-year veteran who played for the New England Patriots in 2007-08 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009. He had a stint with the Chicago Bears last year.

Serving as a backup, he has seen action in six games, five in New England and one in Kansas City. He has thrown two passes in his career and completed both for 18 yards.

Gutierrez entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Patriots in 2007.

He played college football at Idaho State after transferring there from Michigan.

It seems unlikely that Gutierrez would play in Friday's preseason opener, given how new he is to the Redskins' system.