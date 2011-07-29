Redskins Add Clemens to QB Competition





The Redskins have signed free agent quarterback Kellen Clemens, head coach Mike Shanahan confirmed on Friday.

Clemens, 6-2 and 221 pounds, has played all five of his NFL seasons with the New York Jets.

During his career, Clemens has completed 147-of-284 passes for 1,686 yards. In addition, Clemens has rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 46 career attempts.

Clemens joined the Jets as a second round (49th overall) draft pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Clemens played college football at Oregon. During his senior season, he ranked fifth in the nation in passing with 329.2 yards per game. He finished his college careeer with 2,406 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.