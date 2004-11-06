Redskins Add Doering to Roster

With safeties Matt Bowen and Andre Lott out for the season due to injuries, the Redskins added to their defensive backfield on Tuesday, signing veteran safety Jason Doering.

Doering is a versatile player who has been a productive reserve safety and special teams player during his NFL career. He will wear jersey No. 35.

Doering, 6-0 and 201 pounds, spent training camp and the preseason with the New York Giants before being released prior to the regular season. A four-year veteran, he entered the league as a sixth round (193rd pick overall) draft choice by Indianapolis in 2001 and went on to play for the Colts for three seasons.

In 2003, Doering played in all 16 regular season games and three postseason games as a reserve defensive back and special teamer for the Colts. He finished with six tackles (four solo) and ranked third on the team with 22 special teams tackles.

In 2002, Doering played in 15 games with six starts--three at strong safety, two at free safety and one at right cornerback. He recorded 39 tackles (28 solo) and one fumble recovery and also added 12 special teams tackles (nine solo). As a rookie in 2001, he played in 16 games with one start, recording nine tackles (eight solo).

A walk-on at Wisconsin, Doering went on to start 36 career games, tallying 336 tackles, six interceptions, and 17 passes defensed.