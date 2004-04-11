Redskins Add Salave'a, Swayne

The Redskins have signed defensive tackle Joe Salave'a and wide receiver Kevin Swayne to the team's roster. Both are on hand for this weekend's mini-camp at Redskins Park.

Salave'a is a five-year NFL veteran who has had stints with the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and San Diego Chargers. He has played in 58 NFL games--mostly as a reserve with the Titans--and recorded 49 tackles and five sacks.

Salave'a, 6-3 and 295 pounds, is a native of American Samoa. He came to the United States in 1989 and would go on to play his college ball at Arizona. The Tennessee Titans selected him in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft.

Swayne, a former Arena League star, is a three-year NFL veteran previously with the New York Jets. In three seasons, he has recorded 20 receptions for 310 yards and one touchdown.

The 6-1, 190-pounder had his most productive season with the Jets in his rookie year when he played in 15 games--starting twice--and catching 13 passes for 203 yards.

Swayne caught on with the Jets after serving on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad in 1999. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Chicago Bears in 1997 after a standout career at Wayne State University.