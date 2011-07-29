Redskins Add Stallworth to Wide Receivers





The Redskins have signed free agent wide receiver Donte Stallworth, head coach Mike Shanahan confirmed on Friday.

Stallworth, 30, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons and he brings great speed to the Redskins' wide receiver corps.

Overall, Stallworth has played in 103 games, with 59 starts, and compiled 298 catches for 4,465 yards and eight touchdowns as a receiver.

He also has returned eight kickoffs for a 21.3-yard average and 18 punts for a 5.6-yard average.

Stallworth spent the 2010 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He saw limited action in eight games, catching two passes for 82 yards.

Stallworth was suspended for the entire 2009 season without pay after he pled guilty to DUI and second-degree manslaughter. The conviction stemmed from an incident in Miami in which the vehicle Stallworth was driving struck a pedestrian and killed him.

In 2008, Stallworth was a member of the Cleveland Browns and played in 11 games, with seven starts. He posted 17 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to Cleveland, Stallworth had one-year stints with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. With New England, he grabbed 46 catches for 697 yards and three touchdowns. In Philadelphia, he logged 38 catches for 725 yards and five touchdowns.

From 2002-05, Stallworth played for the New Orleans Saints, where he was coached by current Redskins defensive coordinator Jim Haslett. His best year was in 2005 when he caught 70 passes for 945 yards and seven touchdowns.

Stallworth entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (13th overall) by the Saints.