Redskins Announce 2020 Preseason Schedule Presented By Pepsi

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced its 2020 preseason schedule presented by Pepsi on Friday. The four-game slate includes a home debut against the Tennessee Titans, away games against the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars and a home finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

Three of the four games (vs. Tennessee, at Jacksonville and vs. Baltimore) will be televised locally on NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington. The team's preseason road game against the Colts will kick off in front of a nationally televised audience on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Monday Aug. 24.

All four games can be heard on the Redskins Radio Network, including on The Team 980 and WMAL (105.9 FM/630 AM) in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

The Redskins' preseason home opener at FedExField will be the ninth all-time preseason meeting between the Redskins and Titans. The teams last met in preseason play in 2013, when the Redskins earned a 22-21 victory against Tennessee at Nissan Stadium.

The Redskins will make their road game debut a week later in a nationally televised game against the Colts. The Redskins have won their last two preseason matchups against the Colts, including a 30-17 victory in the teams' most-recent meeting on Aug. 25, 2012.

The following week, the Redskins will travel to Jacksonville and play the Jaguars for the sixth time in preseason play and the first time since 2015. Washington will look to secure its first preseason win against Jacksonville.