Redskins Announce Broadcast Teams For 2015 Preseason

The Washington Redskins and Redskins Broadcast Network announced today the television broadcast teams for the Redskins' 2015 preseason games. All games can be seen locally on NBC4 as well as CSN Mid-Atlantic.

This year's crew will again feature legendary Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann as an analyst and FOX's Kenny Albert on play-by-play and will add beloved Redskins running back Clinton Portis on the sidelines. CSN's Chick Hernandez will also serve as the play-by-play voice of the team's third preseason game.

REDSKINS 2015 PRESEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

(All games can be seen locally on NBC4 and CSN)

Thursday, Aug. 13: Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns (8 p.m.)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Joe Theismann and Clinton Portis Thursday, Aug. 20: Washington Redskins vs. Detroit Lions (7:30 p.m.)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Joe Theismann and Clinton Portis Saturday, Aug. 29: Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens (7:30 p.m.)

Announcers: Chick Hernandez, Joe Theismann and Clinton Portis Thursday, Sept. 3: Washington Redskins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (7:30 p.m.)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Joe Theismann and Clinton Portis



Portis, a former standout running back for the Redskins, joins the broadcasts as a sideline reporter for the first time this preseason. The beloved Portis was known throughout his tenure with the Redskins from 2004-10 not only for his production as the team's second-leading rusher all-time, but also for his colorful personality with media and fans. In addition to his work during the preseason, he will also be seen this season on several Redskins Broadcast Network programs on NBC 4 and Comcast SportsNet.

Theismann returns to the booth as an analyst in 2015. His background includes his illustrious playing career in which he helped guide the Redskins to victory in Super Bowl XVII, as well as a broadcast résumé featuring analyst work for Monday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Thursday Night Football.

Albert will handle play-by-play duties for three of the team's 2015 preseason games, including the preseason opener at Cleveland, the team's home preseason opener vs. Detroit and the team's preseason finale vs. Jacksonville. Albert is one of the most versatile broadcasters in sports, annually handling national television broadcasts for football and baseball for FOX, national hockey broadcasts for the NBC Sports Network, radio play-by-play duties for the New York Rangers and more.

Hernandez will serve as the play-by-play voice of the Redskins' tilt at Baltimore in Week 3 of the preseason. An original member of CSN, he brings more than two decades of local experience as a host, anchor and reporter to the booth. Hernandez returns to the role after having called the Redskins' third preseason game in 2012.

In addition, all games can be heard on the Redskins Radio Network with Larry Michael, Sonny Jurgensen, Chris Cooley and Rick "Doc" Walker.

