Redskins Announce Changes to Scouting Staff





Redskins area scout Bill Baker is retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL, the team announced on Wednesday.

Baker handled the Southeast region for the Redskins the last two years. His dutues will be assumed by Chip Flanagan, previously the Redskins' area scout in the Southwest region.

Kyle Smith, an intern in the personnel department last year, will assume Flanagan's scouting responsibilities in the Southwest.

Baker has had NFL stints with the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.

"We want to thank Bill for all he has done for us over the past two years and across the National Football League for more than two decades," Redskins executive vice president and general manager Bruce Allen said. "He is a highly-respected man and has always handled himself as a true professional.

"We are proud he could finish his distinguished career with the Redskins and we wish him and his wife Paula the best in retirement."

Flanagan has spent the last seven seasons with the Redskins, including the past four as an area scout.

Smith entered the NFL as a scouting intern with the Redskins in 2010.

He graduated from Youngstown State, where he was twice named honorable mention all-conference while playing wide receiver and punt returner from 2002-05. He owns the school record for consecutive games with a reception (30).

As a senior, Smith was elected a team captain and earned the team's Most Valuable Player Award. Following the season, he was invited to play in the 2006 Hula Bowl All-Star Game.