Redskins Avoid Major Injuries vs. Bears

"There's no tear. That was good news," Shanahan confirmed yesterday after practice. "They felt like [there was] a little scar tissue, but nothing that serious. He should be okay. I think everybody is relieved."

On the ensuing defensive stand, Redskins' safety Brandon Meriweather was involved in a collision near the line of scrimmage and needed to be helped off the field.

After the game, he received an MRI on his knee. Shanahan also had encouraging results for Meriweather on Monday.

"After taking a look at the MRI, it's a little bit swollen right now, but no surgery [will be needed]," Shanahan said. "Just a little bit sore, so we'll have to take it day-by-day."

Both players are currently listed at the top of the depth chart for their respective positions. The Redskins have already weathered the loss of reserve nose tackle Chris Neild and rookie cornerback Chase Minnifield for the season.

In other injury news on defense, Shanahan gave positive reports on linebacker London Fletcher, who did not appear in Saturday's game with an undisclosed illness.

"He had a full practice today," he said. "He felt good, no setback, and he should be ready to go unless there's a setback."

Also on defense, Shanahan reported that defensive lineman Kedric Golston (elbow, triceps) and safety DeJon Gomes (ankle) practiced fully on Monday.

On offense, running back Tim Hightower is still a possibility to play Saturday, but his preseason debut could be delayed until Tampa Bay next week.

Fellow running back Roy Helu Jr. is unlikely to play vs. the Colts, as he is currently nursing two sore Achilles tendons. He did not practice on Monday and is uncertain for Saturday.

Offensive tackle Jammal Brown had no timetable update, but received an injection to alleviate pain in his hip.

.

.