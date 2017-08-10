Redskins Begin 2017 Preseason Action Against Ravens

Baltimore would strike back with a 10-play drive that was capped off with a 21-yard Justin Tucker field goal.

Washington's ensuing drive – which last seven plays – featured three Mack Brown carries for 12 yards.

The Ravens would hold onto the ball for the final few minutes before the game ended, 23-3.

Third Quarter: Redskins 3, Ravens 20

Washington's defense came out strong to start the third quarter, forcing Baltimore into a three-and-out that was highlighted by a five-yard sack from safety Stefan McClure.

The offense would come out handing off the ball to running back Samaje Perine two times in a row including a first-down run before quarterback Nate Sudfeld's first pass of the preseason was complete to rookie tight end Jeremy Sprinkle for a five-yard gain.

The drive would stall at the 31-yard line before Dustin Hopkins hit a 49-yard field goal attempt to get the Redskins on the scoreboard.

Washington's second sack of the night came courtesy of rookie linebacker Nico Marley on the first play from the line of scrimmage following Hopkins' field goal. Four plays later, Anthony Lanier II recorded a sack of his own before the Ravens were forced to punt.

After a 17-yard punt return from Kendall Fuller, the Redskins' offense went to work at their own 43-yard line before having to punt after three plays.

The defense would hold in response to the three-and-out, stopping Baltimore on a 3rd-and-3 play for a one-yard loss.

The Redskins would have the ball for just three plays – one Perine run and two Sudfeld throws – before Tress Way saved a potential punt return touchdown from Keenan Reynolds.

The Ravens, however, would score on a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tim White.

Second Quarter: Redskins 0, Ravens 13

The Redskins would go for it on 4th-and-1 to start the second quarter, giving the ball to rookie Samaje Perine who gained enough to move the chains.

Baltimore's offense would possess the ball for the next seven plays before Washington's pass defense held stout on the final two plays of the drive. First, rookie cornerback Joshua Holsey logged a diving pass defensed on a ball tossed into the end zone before second-year cornerback Kendall Fuller stuck with Chris Moore to force an incompletion.

The offense would have the ball for four plays before it looked like Matt Hazel fumbled the ball, however, the call on the field was overturned.

On the defense's next outing, first-round pick Jonathan Allen registered his first sack as a Redskins player. Baltimore, however, would extend their lead to 10-0 capping off a 14-play drive with a Justin Tucker 37-yard field goal.

With 40 seconds left on the clock, the Redskins tried to get aggresive, but McCoy was intercepted on a deep pass attempt for Robert Davis before the conclusion of the half. The Ravens would respond with a 59-yard field goal by Tucker to make it a 13-0 game.