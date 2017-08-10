Redskins Begin 2017 Preseason Action Against Ravens

The Washington Redskins have completed the first game of the 2017 preseason slate, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 23-3 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Fourth Quarter: Redskins 3, Ravens 23
After a 31-yard completion to rookie wide receiver Robert Davis put Washington in Baltimore territory to start the fourth quarter, quarterback Nate Sudfeld hit Manasseh Garner for a first down on a 3rd-and-19 throw, netting 12. After the Ravens challenged the catch, though, the play was ruled an incompletion.
Baltimore would strike back with a 10-play drive that was capped off with a 21-yard Justin Tucker field goal.
Washington's ensuing drive – which last seven plays – featured three Mack Brown carries for 12 yards.
The Ravens would hold onto the ball for the final few minutes before the game ended, 23-3.
Third Quarter: Redskins 3, Ravens 20
Washington's defense came out strong to start the third quarter, forcing Baltimore into a three-and-out that was highlighted by a five-yard sack from safety Stefan McClure.
The offense would come out handing off the ball to running back Samaje Perine two times in a row including a first-down run before quarterback Nate Sudfeld's first pass of the preseason was complete to rookie tight end Jeremy Sprinkle for a five-yard gain.
The drive would stall at the 31-yard line before Dustin Hopkins hit a 49-yard field goal attempt to get the Redskins on the scoreboard.
Washington's second sack of the night came courtesy of rookie linebacker Nico Marley on the first play from the line of scrimmage following Hopkins' field goal. Four plays later, Anthony Lanier II recorded a sack of his own before the Ravens were forced to punt.
After a 17-yard punt return from Kendall Fuller, the Redskins' offense went to work at their own 43-yard line before having to punt after three plays.
The defense would hold in response to the three-and-out, stopping Baltimore on a 3rd-and-3 play for a one-yard loss.
The Redskins would have the ball for just three plays – one Perine run and two Sudfeld throws – before Tress Way saved a potential punt return touchdown from Keenan Reynolds.
The Ravens, however, would score on a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tim White.
Second Quarter: Redskins 0, Ravens 13
The Redskins would go for it on 4th-and-1 to start the second quarter, giving the ball to rookie Samaje Perine who gained enough to move the chains.
Baltimore's offense would possess the ball for the next seven plays before Washington's pass defense held stout on the final two plays of the drive. First, rookie cornerback Joshua Holsey logged a diving pass defensed on a ball tossed into the end zone before second-year cornerback Kendall Fuller stuck with Chris Moore to force an incompletion.
The offense would have the ball for four plays before it looked like Matt Hazel fumbled the ball, however, the call on the field was overturned.
On the defense's next outing, first-round pick Jonathan Allen registered his first sack as a Redskins player. Baltimore, however, would extend their lead to 10-0 capping off a 14-play drive with a Justin Tucker 37-yard field goal.
With 40 seconds left on the clock, the Redskins tried to get aggresive, but McCoy was intercepted on a deep pass attempt for Robert Davis before the conclusion of the half. The Ravens would respond with a 59-yard field goal by Tucker to make it a 13-0 game.
First Quarter: Redskins 0, Ravens 7
After rookie wide receiver Zach Pascal took the opening kickoff out to Washington's 25-yard line, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins came out for his preseason debut.
Cousins' first pass of the night was intended for wide receiver Terelle Pryor Sr., but the pair wasn't able to hook up before running back Rob Kelley gained two yards on the ground on second down before the drive ended.
On third down, Cousins dropped back but was sacked by safety Anthony Levine.
After Tress Way's first punt of the preseason was fair caught at the Baltimore 38-yard line, the Redskins forced an incompletion on first down before the Ravens' were forced into a three-and-out of their own.
Linebacker Mason Foster tallied the long tackle on the drive.
Getting back to work from their own three-yard line, Kelley gained four yards on first down to get Washington out of the shadows of the goal posts right before the running back caught a five-yard reception from Cousins.
Kelley would get the ball back on 3rd-and-1, but the second-year Tulane product was stopped for negative yardage.
But the defense once again would force a three-and-out of their own, as quarterback Ryan Mallett is currently 0-for-3 on the evening so far.
With the second-team offense making their first appearance of the game from their own seven-yard line, rookie running back Samaje Perine logged a one-yard gain on his first preseason carry before Colt McCoy completed one of two of his attempts.
While Pro Bowl linebacker Zach Brown logged a beautiful tackle for loss on a second down pass on the ensuing drive, Baltimore tallied the first first down of the evening off a pass interference call on rookie cornerback Joshua Holsey.
Despite getting into Redskins' territory, Washington's defense held strong following the penalty highlighted by a stout tackle for no gain by Foster. On the play, linebacker Trent Murphy went down, appearing to hold his knee before being helped off the sideline.
Kicker Justin Tucker would clank a 43-yard field goal attempt off the left post, however, an illegal formation call on the Redskins gave the Ravens a new set of downs before Terrance West recorded a two-yard touchdown.
Washington would get momentum following Baltimore's scoring drive, though, as McCoy completed a 17-yard pass to Ryan Grant before Chris Thompson gained 10 yards on the ground through three carries.
McCoy would complete another third-down pass before the end of the quarter.
