Redskins Bring Back Paulescu, Release Smith





The Redskins exchanged punters this week, signing free agent Sam Paulsecu and releasing veteran Hunter Smith.

Paulescu, a 3-year NFL veteran, is also expected to serve as the Redskins' holder on field goal attempts.

Paulsecu had a brief stint with Washington in 2009. He punted in one game -- the Week 9 contest vs. Atlanta -- and posted three punts for a 50.0-yard average.

Paulescu entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Cowboys in 2007.

He has played for the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2007.

Paulescu has recorded 85 punts for a 42.4-yard average and a 36.0-yard net average in his career. He has placed 23 punts inside the 20 and his career long is 70 yards.

Smith, a 12-year veteran, played in nine games for the Redskins this season, averaging 40.5 yards and a 33.7 net yards on 57 punts.

After starting strong, his punting numbers had dipped in recent weeks.

Smith was also the holder in the last-second botched PAT in last Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The PAT would have tied the game, but Smith could not hold on to Nick Sundberg's snap in rainy conditions at FedExField.

After the game, Smith took the blame for the play.

Some would suggest that the snap from Sundberg may have been a little high, but that didn't matter to Smith.

"What happened is my fault," he said. "I have to catch the ball and put it down. It doesn't matter if the snap is high, it doesn't matter if it's low, it doesn't matter where it is. It's a situation that you get put into as a professional.