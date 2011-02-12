Redskins Broadcast Network Show Promotion







Catch up on the Redskins' offseason with "Inside the Redskins," airing on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC-4.

The 30-minute show, produced by the Emmy-Award winning Redskins Broadcast Network, is hosted by Larry Michael and features an in-depth look at the Redskins' newest Hall of Famer Chris Hanburger.

In an exclusive interview, Redskins general manager Bruce Allen updates the Redskins' off-season in terms of free agency and the NFL Draft and also offers his comments on Hanburger's election to the Hall of Fame.

Also, get a unique look at the Redskins' wins from the 2010 season with the debut of a new feature called "Inside the Huddle."

Don't forget: "Inside the Redskins," Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. on NBC-4.