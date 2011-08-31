Redskins-Buccaneers GameDay Preview





PRESEASON WEEK 4

Buccaneers (2-1) vs. Redskins (2-1)

The Redskins close out their 2011 preseason schedule on Thursday, Sept. 1 when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField.

FedExField is a natural grass surface. The stadium seats 85,000.

The Redskins are 2-1 in preseason after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-3 on Aug. 12 and the Indianapolis Colts 16-3 on Aug. 19 and losing to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31 on Aug. 25.

The Buccaneers are also 2-1 and coming off a 17-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 27 at Raymond James Stadium.

All-time in preseason play, the Redskins are 114-118-2. Last year, the Redskins were 2-2 in the preseason.

The Redskins open the 2011 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the New York Giants at FedExField.

Last year, Washington finished 6-10 and in last place in the NFC East. Tampa Bay was 10-6 and finished in third place in the NFC South behind Atlanta and New Orleans.

The Redskins-Buccaneers game will be televised locally on NBC-4 and Comcast SportsNet. Kenny Albert calls the play by play and Redskins great Joe Theismann provides color commentary. Rick 'Doc' Walker reports from the sidelines.

On radio, the game will be broadcast locally on the Redskins Radio Network. Larry Michael calls the play-by-play with former Redskins and Hall of Famers Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff adding color commentary. Chris Russell reports from the sidelines.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

**OFFENSE** **Pos.** **Redskins** **Buccaneers** WR 89 Santana Moss 19 Mike Williams LT 71 Trent Williams 70 Donald Penn LG 78 K. Lichtensteiger 62 Ted Larsen C 63 Will Montgomery 52 Jeff Faine RG 66 Chris Chester 75 Davis Joseph RT 77 Jammal Brown 65 Jeremy Trueblood TE 83 Fred Davis 82 Kellen Winslow WR 10 Jabar Gaffney 17 Arrelious Benn QB 8 Rex Grossman 5 Josh Freeman FB 36 Darrel Young 34 Earnest Graham RB 39 Tim Hightower 27 LeGarrette Blount **DEFENSE** **Pos.** **Redskins** **Buccaneers** DE 94 Adam Carriker 71 Michael Bennett NT/DE 96 Barry Cofield 93 Gerald McCoy DE/DT 72 Stephen Bowen 90 Roy Miller LB/DE 91 Ryan Kerrigan 94 Adrian Clayborn LB 52 Rocky McIntosh 58 Quincy Black LB 59 London Fletcher 59 Mason Foster LB 98 Brian Orakpo 54 Geno Hayes CB 23 DeAngelo Hall 25 Aqib Talib CB 26 Josh Wilson 20 Ronde Barber SS 37 Reed Doughty 26 Sean Jones FS 20 O.J. Atogwe 35 Cody Grimm **SPECIAL TEAMS** **Pos.** **Redskins** **Buccaneers** P 6 Sav Rocca 9 Michael Koenen K 4 Graham Gano 10 Connor Barth H 6 Sav Rocca 9 Michael Koenen LS 57 Nick Sundberg 46 Christian Yount KOR 16 Brandon Banks 81 Michael Spurlock PR 16 Brandon Banks 81 Michael Spurlock

SERIES HISTORY

The Redskins and Buccaneers have played 10 times in the preseason and the series is split at 5-5.

The last time the two clubs played in the preseason was on Aug. 24, 2002 when the Redskins dominated the Buccaneers 40-10 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Nine of the 10 preseason matchups between the two clubs have been played in Tampa. The only time they met at FedExField was Sept. 3, 1999, a 16-13 victory for the Buccaneers.

The Redskins and Buccaneers have met 17 times in regular season play since Tampa Bay entered the league as an expansion team in 1976. The two clubs have played eight times in the regular season since 2003.

The Buccaneers lead the all-time series 9-8. The clubs have an even record of 1-1 in postseason play.

The last time the Redskins and Buccaneers met was on Dec. 12, 2010 at FedExField. Ryan Torain got off to a fast start, rushing for 158 yards on 18 carries in the first half. He finished with 172 rushing yards for the game.

The Redskins trailed 17-10 with 3:39 remaining. The offense drove downfield and Santana Moss caught a 6-yard touchdown pass with 9 second left. Rainy conditions caused the snap on the extra point to go awry and the Buccaneers escaped with a 17-16 victory.

On Jan. 7, 2006, the Redskins defeated the Bucs 17-10 in a Wild Card matchup at Raymond James Stadium. Clinton Portis had a 6-yard touchdown run and Sean Taylor returned a fumble 51 yards for another score. LaVar Arrington and Marcus Washington recorded interceptions in the Redskins' win.

Six years earlier, on Jan. 15, 2000, the Buccaneers came back to beat the Redskins 14-13 in a NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. Brian Mitchell had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but the Redskins managed just 157 total yards of offense and the Bucs scored in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

TALE OF THE TAPE



**REDSKINS 2010 RANKINGS** **Offense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Offense 18 335.9 Rushing Offense 30 91.3 Passing Offense 8 244.6 **Defense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Defense 31 389.2 Rushing Defense 26 127.6 Passing Defense 31 261.7 **BUCCANEERS 2010 RANKINGS** **Offense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Offense 19 335.1 Rushing Offense 8 125.1 Passing Offense 17 210.1 **Defense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Defense 17 332.7 Rushing Defense 28 131.7 Passing Defense 7 201.0

FAMILIAR FACES ON THE BUCCANEERS

Tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts was a coaching intern with the Redskins in 2000.

Wide receivers coach Eric Yarber played wide receiver for the Redskins from 1986-87.

REDSKINS-BUCCANEERS NEWS & NOTES

-- How the Redskins' 80-Man Roster Was Built

The Redskins have 29 players on the roster that the team drafted, including each of the first-round draft picks (Ryan Kerrigan, Trent Williams and Brian Orakpo) of the last three years.

Washington has used free agency to acquire 34 players, including Mike Sellers in 2004, London Fletcher in 2007, DeAngelo Hall in 2008, Rex Grossman in 2010 and Barry Cofield and Stephen Bowen in 2011.

Nine Redskins players were acquired as undrafted rookie free agents. This group includes cornerback Byron Westbrook, running back Keiland Williams and tight end Logan Paulsen.

The team has acquired six players via trade: Santana Moss (Jets) in 2005, John Beck (Ravens), Jammal Brown (Saints) and Adam Carriker (Rams) in 2010 and Jabar Gaffney (Broncos) and Tim Hightower (Cardinals) in 2011.

The Redskins have claimed two player off waivers: defensive tackle Doug Worthington and linebacker Thaddeus Gibson.

-- Traffic Alerts Via Text Messaging

For the 2011 season, the Redskins are providing traffic alerts via text message, giving fans access to regular updates on the best routes to use to get to FedExField on gameday.

The service provides information on gameday bottlenecks to avoid up until kickoff, as well as announcements on any post-game traffic issues that arise to help fans get to and from the stadium for every home game.

Redskins staff monitor traffic on the Beltway, Landover Road, Arena Drive and Central Avenue to provide up-to-the-minute updates. Fans can opt-in to these alerts by completing the signup form at www.redskins.com/trafficalerts.

The Redskins also have updated route guidance to the stadium to give fans alternatives to Beltway exits 15, 16 and 17, including turn-by-turn guidance so fans from Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia can enter the stadium grounds from the west on either Landover Road or Central Avenue. This information and more can be found online at www.redskins.com/parking.

-- FedExField Goes Green

The Redskins and NRG Energy are bringing renewable energy to FedExField: new solar power installations have been integrated into the stadium and in the parking lots.

The solar power system will provide a portion of the stadium's electricity needs on game days and can generate enough power to serve all of its electrical needs on non-game days.

NRG is installing three different types of solar panels that together will generate two megawatts of electricity. NRG is covering 850 spaces in the Platinum A1 Parking Lot with 8,000 solar panels.

Not only will the solar panels generate power for the stadium, they provide covered parking to protect fans from inclement weather and enhance the tailgating experience on game days.

The installation will include translucent solar panels, sculptures featuring thin film solar technology and 10 electric vehicle charging stations.

-- Grimm's Son

Buccaneers free safety Cody Grimm is the son of Redskins great and 2010 Hall of Fame inductee Russ Grimm.

Grimm is in his second year as the Bucs' starting safety. Last year, his season came to an early end in Week 11 when he suffered an ankle injury.

Grimm finished his rookie campaign with 9-of-11 starts, 53 tackles, two interceptions -- one of which he returned for a touchdown -- and one forced fumble.

Grimm grew up in Fairfax, Va., attended Oakton High School in Vienna, Va., and went to college at Virginia Tech.

He played alongside Redskins offensive lineman Will Montgomery at Virginia Tech.

-- Redskins' Strength of Schedule

The Redskins have the NFL's 29th toughest schedule in 2011, according to the NFL. (Or, in other words, the Redskins have the NFL's fourth easiest schedule.)

The Redskins' opponents for the 2011 season produced a 121-135 record last year, a .473 winning percentage.

Only the Arizona Cardinals (.441), Baltimore Ravens (.457) and San Francisco 49ers (.465) have easier schedules than the Redskins.

The Redskins play six games against teams who finished .500 or better in 2010. They play five games against 2010 playoff opponents.

In the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys have the 15th toughest schedule (.504), the Philadelphia Eagles have the 17th toughest schedule (.504) and the New York Giants have the 23rd toughest schedule.

-- Going Overtime

The Redskins played four overtime regular season contests in 2010 and they produced a record of 3-1.

The four overtime games was a franchise first and tied an NFL record.

In Week 2, the Redskins lost to the Houston Texans 30-27 in overtime at FedExField. Three weeks later, they defeated the Green Bay Packers 16-13 in overtime at FedExField.

In Week 11 at Tennessee, the Redskins defeated the Titans 19-16 in overtime at LP Field in Nashville. Finally, in Week 16 at Jacksonville, the Redskins beat the Jaguars 20-17 at EverBank Field.

-- Shanahan File

With the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mike Shanahan recorded his 160th career win (regular season and postseason) as a head coach.

Shanahan's career record is 160-113, a .586 winning percentage. That win total is 16th best among all-time NFL head coaches.

Among active head coaches, Shanahan's record is second only to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who has a 177-100 record.

-- What's Next?

Cut-down day looms. The Redskins must reduce their roster to a league-mandated 53 players (from 80) by Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

Then on Sunday, the team can name an 8-member practice squad.