Redskins-Buccaneers Post-Game Notes

The following is a complete recap of news and notes from the Redskins' 17-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, courtesy of Redskins Public Relations:
- The Redskins sold out a home game for the 357th consecutive time, including playoff games. It marked the 137th consecutive sellout at FedExField, which accounts for all regular season, postseason and preseason contests.
- The Redskins' 272 total net yards in the first half were their most since Sept. 24, 2006, at Houston when they had 299.
- The Redskins' 188 rushing yards were their most since Oct. 19, 2008, against Cleveland when they had 193.
- With two more takeaways on Sunday, the Redskins now have 24 on the year, which ties for their most over the last five seasons (2007).
- Wide receiver Anthony Armstrong's streak of games with at least 40 receiving yards ended at nine. The last Redskins player to reach 10 consecutive games with at least 40 receiving yards in the same season was Rod Gardner in the final 10 games of 2002.
- Brandon Banks' 19 punt return yards gave him 347 on the season, which is the most for a Redskins players since Eric Metcalf (412) in 2001.
- Tight end Chris Cooley became the 27th player in Redskins history to play 100 games with the team.
- Cooley's two receptions gave him 405 for his career and moved him past Freddie Jones (404) for the 24th-most receptions among tight ends in NFL history.
- Defensive lineman Phillip Daniels' half-sack gave him 1.5 on the year, the most he has had since 2007 (2.5).
- Linebacker London Fletcher played in his 205th consecutive game. Fletcher is currently tied with Tampa Bay's Ronde Barber and Indianapolis' Peyton Manning for the second-longest active streak. The trio trails only Minnesota's Brett Favre, who has played in 299 consecutive contests.
- Fletcher started his 164th straight contest. He is currently fourth among all NFL players in consecutive starts behind Favre (297), Manning (205) and Tampa Bay's Ronde Barber (180). Fletcher has the longest consecutive starts streak among active linebackers by 71 games over Dallas' Bradie James (93).
- Fletcher had his third fumble recovery of the season, which is a career high.
- Defensive lineman Kedric Golston's half-sack was his first of the season.
- Quarterback Donovan McNabb threw a touchdown pass in the 12th consecutive game. The last Redskin to do that in the same season was Joe Theismann in 1984 (final 12 games). It is also extends McNabb's career-best streak.
- McNabb's 100.7 passer rating was his highest since Week 2 against Houston (119.0).
- Wide receiver Santana Moss moved past Ricky Sanders (5,854) for fifth place in Redskins history in receiving yards with 5,911.
- Moss also passed Sanders (414) for fifth place in franchise history in receptions with 420.
- Santana Moss' 82 receiving yards gave him 8,327 for his career and moved him past Carroll Dale (8,277), Anquan Boldin (8,290, active) and Wesley Walker (8,306) into 66th place in NFL history.
- Moss' seven receptions gave him 571 for his career and moved him past Ed McCaffrey (565), Roger Craig (566), Lionel Taylor (567) and Mark Carrier (569) and tied him with Ernest Givens (571) for the 72nd-most in NFL history.
- Moss became the 101st player in NFL history with 50 touchdown catches.
- Moss has now recorded at least 70 receptions in three consecutive seasons and five times in his career.
- Tight end Logan Paulsen made his first career touchdown reception.
- Fullback Mike Sellers now has 19 catches on the season, which is a career high, surpassing the 18 he had in 2006.
- Ryan Torain's 172 rushing yards were the 10th-most in Redskins history and the most since Clinton Portis had 175 on Oct. 19, 2008, against Cleveland.
- Torain's 121 rushing yards in the first quarter were the most in the NFL since Tiki Barber of the New York Giants also had 121 on Dec. 31, 2005 against Oakland. The last player to have more than 121 rushing yards in the first quarter of a game was Marshall Faulk of the St. Louis Rams on Nov. 11, 2001, against Carolina.
- Torain's 158 rushing yards in the first half were the most in the NFL since Barber had 171 on Oct. 30, 2005, against the Redskins. Torain's total is the most in any half for a Redskins player since at least 1991.
- Torain's eight rushes of 10 yards or more are the most for a Redskins player since the statistic began being tracked in 1994.
- On the Redskins' first play, Torain had a 54-yard run, the longest for the Redskins this season and the longest since Clinton Portis had a 78-yard rush against Kansas City in Week 4 of last season.
- Running back Keiland Williams' 60 receiving yards were a career high.