Redskins Claim CB Trent Off Waivers

Jun 06, 2012 at 09:03 AM
The Redskins announced today that they have claimed cornerback Morgan Trent off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In a corresponding move, the Redskins also waived cornerback Leigh Torrence.

Trent (6-1, 193) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

In three NFL seasons, he has played in 36 regular season games with three starts, and recorded 59 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, 11 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries

In 2011, Trent played in 12 games with two starts, totaling 14 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed.

He spent the first eight weeks with Cincinnati, appearing in six games before being waived on Nov. 2. He was signed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 9, playing in one game. He was waived by the Colts on Nov. 15, before being signed by Jacksonville on Nov. 30.

He played five games with the Jaguars, starting the final two games of the regular season and intercepting a pass in each. He was waived by the Jaguars on May 31, 2012.

Trent played collegiately at Michigan from 2004-08, where he appeared in 48 games with 41 starts. He recorded 149 tackles and seven interceptions and finished seventh in school history with 31 career passes defensed.

Trent was born Dec. 14, 1985. He attended St. Mary's H.S. in Orchard Lake Village, Mich., where he set a school record with 23 interceptions.

