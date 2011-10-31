Redskins Claim Choice Off Waivers





The Redskins added a new face to the running back corps on Monday when they claimed Tashard Choice off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

To make room for Choice, the Redskins waived cornerback Brandyn Thompson.

Choice, 5-10 and 212 pounds, has spent his entire NFL career with the Cowboys. He joined the team as a fourth round draft pick (122nd overall) in 2008.

He posted 1,139 rushing yards on 250 attempts, a 4.6-yard average, and eight rushing touchdowns in 54 games. He has caught 64 passes for 497 yards and also returned three kickoffs for 61 yards in his career.

Redskins fans may remember that Choice was the running back that cornerback DeAngelo Hall forced a fumble on in the 2010 season opener. Hall scooped up Choice's fumble and raced 32 yards for a touchdown in what would turn out to be a key play in a 13-7 Redskins win at FedExField.

Choice was released by the Cowboys last Saturday.

He joins Ryan Torain and Roy Helu as Redskins running backs. The team lost Tim Hightower last week due to a season-ending knee ligament injury.

Choice played college football at Oklahoma in 2004 and Georgia Tech from 2005-07. He compiled 3,456 yards rushing on 697 attempts with 28 touchdowns and caught 41 passes for 288 yards during his collegee career.