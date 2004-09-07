Redskins Claim LB Stevenson

The Washington Redskins announced Sept. 7 they have claimed linebacker Dominique Stevenson off waivers. Stevenson is a versatile and experienced player that will add depth to the Redskins linebackers corps and on special teams.

Stevenson, 6-0 and 235 pounds, played the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He reunites with Assistant Head Coach for Defense Gregg Williams and special teams coach Danny Smith. In two seasons he appeared in 20 games, mostly on special teams coverage units.

He led the Bills special teams coverage units in tackles with 40 in 2003, including 24 solo stops. He appeared in all 16 games, posting two tackles on defense. He appeared in four games as a rookie in 2002 after the Bills selected him in the seventh round (260th overall) in the 2002 NFL Draft.

He started at middle linebacker for three seasons at Tennessee and started 32 of 33 games during that span. He finished his college career with 231 tackles (149 solo), 6.5 sacks for 65 yards and 20 tackles for loss.

Stevenson will wear jersey #51.