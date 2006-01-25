Redskins Complete Trade, Add 1st Rounder

In return for Denver's 25th pick, the Redskins have given the Broncos' this year's third-round pick (76th overall) and the Redskins first- and fourth-round selections in the 2006 draft.

The Redskins' list of selections for the April 23-24 draft now consists of the 9th and 25th pick in the first round; a fourth-round pick (112 overall); a sixth-round pick (183 overall); and a seventh round pick (222 overall).

The trade gives the Redskins plenty of flexibility heading into the draft.

With two first-round picks, the Redskins could potentially add two starters. In the last few weeks, the team has eyed several prospects at cornerback and wide receiver, two positions that head coach Joe Gibbs has said are needs for the team.

The team could also trade both picks and move up into the upper echelon of the first round. With a top five pick, the Redskins could select one of the elite players at cornerback and wide receiver.

Braylon Edwards of Michigan and Mike Williams of USC are widely regarded as the top wide receivers in the draft. Both could be off the draft board when the Redskins select at No. 9.

At cornerback, Adam "Pac-Man" Jones of West Virginia and Antrel Rolle of Miami are among the elite cornerbacks.

The team also now has the ammunition to drop back in the first or second round and acquire additional picks.