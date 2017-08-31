Redskins Conclude Preseason Action In Tilt With Buccaneers

The Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off to close out the 2017 preseason schedule at Raymond James Stadium for the second consecutive year.
Fourth Quarter: Redskins 13, Buccaneers 10
The Redskins kept the drive that started in the third quarter moving with a third down completion to rookie wide receiver James Quick on the first play of the fourth quarter.
After failing to convert on a third down run, the Redskins lined up Dustin Hopkins for a 50-yard field goal attempt that he would make. It was his second 50-yard make of the night after converting on a 53 yarder in the first quarter. The scoring drive lasted 12 plays and ate up nearly six minutes of clock.
Jeremiah McKinnon nearly had an interception on Tampa Bay's first offensive play off the field goal before the Buccaneers netted 13 yards on their next attempt.
Then on the next play, the Buccaneers got down to the Redskins' 22-yard line on a 40-yard reception. Washington would hold off Tampa Bay as they entered the red zone before Zach Hocker converted on a 47-yard attempt to cut the Redskins' lead to 6-3.
The Redskins would get their first big gain on the next drive with a 17-yard completion to wide receiver Jamari Staples before Nate Sudfeld went back to him for a 13-yard gain.
But Washington's eighth drive of the night ended with Tress Way's third punt of the night.
The Redskins would extend their lead, though, on the next play from the line of scrimmage, as Josh Harvey-Clemons logged his first interception in the NFL and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown.
The Buccaneers would respond, though, with an eight-play, 63-yard touchdown drive of their own to cut the Redskins' lead back down to three, 13-10, with 3:06 left in the game.
After starting the ninth-drive of the evening from their own 11-yard line, Sudfeld and Co. quickly worked out of the shadows of their own goal posts off a six-yard gain by Mack Brown on the ground and then a 16-yard gain by James Quick through the air.
Washington continued to run the ball down to the two-minute warning before Way came on to punt on 4th-and-1 with 1:14 left in the game. Way's punt would be downed at the eight-yard line, but the Buccaneers wouldn't gain enough to score again before the game ended.
Third Quarter: Redskins 3, Buccaneers 0
Despite the Buccaneers getting into Redskins territory on the opening drive of the second half, Washington kept a 3-0 lead after Tampa Bay kicker Zach Hocker missed a 56-yard attempt.
Taking over at the 38-yard line, Sudfeld would complete one of his two attempts – a 12-yard gain to James Quick – before Mack Brown fumbled a carry that the Buccaneers would recover.
But once again, the Redskins forced a three-and-out for the third time in the last four drives.
On Washington's next to plays they gained 33 yards on the ground, first on an end around from wide receiver Zach Pascal that netted 22 yards and then an 11-yard run by Brown. But the drive stalled out at the Washington 46-yard line before Tress Way came out for a punt.
Washington's defense continued its stout outing after Way's punt, holding Tampa Bay to just 19 yards on five plays. So far tonight, the Redskins have held the Buccaneers' quarterbacks to 4-of-12 completions for four yards.
On the ensuing drive, the Redskins would first get into enemy territory on an 18-yard gain by wide receiver Maurice Harris on 3rd-and-6.
Second Quarter: Redskins 3, Buccaneers 0
The second quarter nearly began with a Deshazor Everett interception, as the third-year safety extended out to nearly pick off veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on 3rd-and-15.
Nate Sudfeld would march the offense down to the Buccaneers' 24-yard line, but Washington failed to convert on a 4th-and-1 play just outside of the red zone.
Currently, Sudfeld – who is expected to play the entire game – is 11-of-15 for 103 yards. The best play of the drive came when Sudfeld completed a pass to wide receiver Matt Hazel for a 23-yard gain in which the Coastal Carolina product dragged his foot to secure the ball.
Despite failing to convert on fourth down, the defense responded by forcing a three-and-out.
Matt Jones would record his first carries of the evening midway through the second quarter, first gaining nine yards on a second down run and then moving the chains on a two-yard run on 3rd-and-1. Washington once again called his number again with a four-yard run on the ensuing first down.
The Redskins then went back to Hazel for a 22-yard gain to get into Buccaneers territory before Sudfeld drove Washington to the seven-yard line at the two-minute warning.
It appeared as if the Redskins would score on 1st-and-goal on a Jones touchdown carry, but a holding call wiped it away.
Washington would have to settle for another Dustin Hopkins field goal attempt after being pushed back to the 18-yard line, but the Florida State product was off-target on a 36-yard attempt.
First Quarter: Redskins 3, Buccaneers 0
The Redskins' offense was out first on Thursday evening, as quarterback Nate Sudfeld led Washington into Tampa territory on seven plays before Tress Way came out to punt.
While the Redskins were unable to put points on the board, Sudfeld was effective through the air connecting on all four of his pass attempts for 36 yards. Two of his completions went for first downs.
Rookie running back Samaje Perine carried the ball twice on the drive as well.
The defense, meanwhile, held the Buccaneers to just 18 yards on four plays. For roster battle purposes, Washington opened with Joey Mbu at nose tackle and Matt Ioannidis and A.J. Francis were at defensive end.
Washington would go up first in the game on a 53-yard field goal make by kicker Dustin Hopkins on the team's second drive. Sudfeld continued to complete passes, as he was 3-of-5 on the drive while both Perine and Mack Brown recorded carries.
The defense was on the field for the final six plays of the quarter, a frame that ended with Washington putting Tampa Bay in a 3rd-and-15 situation.