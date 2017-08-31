Redskins Conclude Preseason Action In Tilt With Buccaneers

After failing to convert on a third down run, the Redskins lined up Dustin Hopkins for a 50-yard field goal attempt that he would make. It was his second 50-yard make of the night after converting on a 53 yarder in the first quarter. The scoring drive lasted 12 plays and ate up nearly six minutes of clock.

Jeremiah McKinnon nearly had an interception on Tampa Bay's first offensive play off the field goal before the Buccaneers netted 13 yards on their next attempt.

Then on the next play, the Buccaneers got down to the Redskins' 22-yard line on a 40-yard reception. Washington would hold off Tampa Bay as they entered the red zone before Zach Hocker converted on a 47-yard attempt to cut the Redskins' lead to 6-3.

The Redskins would get their first big gain on the next drive with a 17-yard completion to wide receiver Jamari Staples before Nate Sudfeld went back to him for a 13-yard gain.

But Washington's eighth drive of the night ended with Tress Way's third punt of the night.

The Redskins would extend their lead, though, on the next play from the line of scrimmage, as Josh Harvey-Clemons logged his first interception in the NFL and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown.

The Buccaneers would respond, though, with an eight-play, 63-yard touchdown drive of their own to cut the Redskins' lead back down to three, 13-10, with 3:06 left in the game.

After starting the ninth-drive of the evening from their own 11-yard line, Sudfeld and Co. quickly worked out of the shadows of their own goal posts off a six-yard gain by Mack Brown on the ground and then a 16-yard gain by James Quick through the air.

Washington continued to run the ball down to the two-minute warning before Way came on to punt on 4th-and-1 with 1:14 left in the game. Way's punt would be downed at the eight-yard line, but the Buccaneers wouldn't gain enough to score again before the game ended.