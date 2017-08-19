Redskins Continue Preseason Action Against Packers

As the second-team offense came out for the start of the quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy found rookie running back Samaje Perine for a 29-yard gain. Perine also recorded 11 rushing yards on the drive before Tress Way's fourth punt of the night.

Carter, meanwhile, stopped the Packers once again on Green Bay quarterback Joe Callahan's first showing of the night with a sack on third down.

The Redskins would take their second lead of the game after the three-and-out.

McCoy started the drive trying to find Josh Doctson for a deep gainer that was incomplete before Perine continued his powerful running on the night to pick up a first down. Washington would eventually eat away yards before getting to the 16-yard line where McCoy would perfectly place a ball to tight end Niles Paul for a touchdown.

With Dustin Hopkins' extra point make, the Redskins would take back the lead at 17-14.

Washington's defense continued to crank up the pressure on another three-play drive, as linebacker Pete Robertson logged the defense's fifth sack of the evening.

The offense would begin a march down the field before the end of the quarter. McCoy would complete a trio of passes to rookie wide receiver Robert Davis and Perine continued to gain chunks of yardage when his number was called.