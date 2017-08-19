Redskins Continue Preseason Action Against Packers

The Washington Redskins returned to FedExField on Saturday evening, hosting the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 preseason action.
Fourth Quarter: Redskins 17, Packers 21
Washington's offense was guided in the final frame by second-year quarterback Nate Sudfeld.
The Packers would take back the lead with less than seven minutes left in the game, as Green Bay quarterback Taysom Hill scampered ahead for a 23-yard touchdown.
The offense was on the field for just three plays after the Packers took back the lead, as Sudfeld completed a five-yard pass to Zach Pascal on first down before his second and third down attempts weren't completed.
With less than three minutes left in the game, Sudfeld and the offense got back on the field with the opportunity to take back the lead and likely the game.
Starting from their own 11-yard line, Sudfeld got the ball moving with a 20-yard gain to Robert Davis and then a six-yard completion to Zach Pascal before the two-minute warning.
Out of the break, Sudfeld completed a short pass to Mack Brown before a roughing the pass call on the Packers moved Washington up to the 28-yard line.
Sudfeld would be sacked before the Redskins went for it on 4th-and-4 from the Green Bay 22-yard line. The quarterback dropped back and tried to locate rookie wide receiver James Quick, but the ball was dropped.
Third Quarter: Redskins 17, Packers 14
The defense came out of halftime stout, forcing Green Bay into a just a four-play drive that was highlighted by a combo sack from Chris Carter and Joey Mbu.
As the second-team offense came out for the start of the quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy found rookie running back Samaje Perine for a 29-yard gain. Perine also recorded 11 rushing yards on the drive before Tress Way's fourth punt of the night.
Carter, meanwhile, stopped the Packers once again on Green Bay quarterback Joe Callahan's first showing of the night with a sack on third down.
The Redskins would take their second lead of the game after the three-and-out.
McCoy started the drive trying to find Josh Doctson for a deep gainer that was incomplete before Perine continued his powerful running on the night to pick up a first down. Washington would eventually eat away yards before getting to the 16-yard line where McCoy would perfectly place a ball to tight end Niles Paul for a touchdown.
With Dustin Hopkins' extra point make, the Redskins would take back the lead at 17-14.
Washington's defense continued to crank up the pressure on another three-play drive, as linebacker Pete Robertson logged the defense's fifth sack of the evening.
The offense would begin a march down the field before the end of the quarter. McCoy would complete a trio of passes to rookie wide receiver Robert Davis and Perine continued to gain chunks of yardage when his number was called.
Second Quarter: Redskins 10, Packers 14
The offense would hold onto the ball for four more plays on the drive that began in the first quarter, but were stopped on a 4th-and-1 run by Rob Kelley.
With the starters off the field for the rest of the evening, the second-team defensive unit – including rookies Fabian Moreau and Montae Nicholson making their debuts – took over in the second quarter.
Green Bay would score another touchdown, as Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley connected on a five-yard touchdown pass. On the drive, safety Deshazor Everett make a score-saving tackle. He has four tackles so far on the evening.
Midway through the quarter, the first-team offensive unit remained on the field and were able to make some progress. On the first third down appearance, quarterback Kirk Cousins hit Chris Thompson for a big 29-yard gain.
As the second defensive unit continued their night's work, third-year linebacker Martrell Spaight logged a tackle for loss before Phil Taylor Sr. recorded a nine-yard sack on a third down play.
With the two-minute warning hitting, Cousins and the first-team offense remained on the field with wide receiver Josh Doctson making his first showing on the night.
Washington's first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, this is the first time Doctson has appeared in preseason action over the last two years.
The unit would get on a roll, as Cousins found tight end Vernon Davis for a 43-yard completion before hitting Josh Doctson for a 12-yard gain.
The offense would get inside the five-yard line before Cousins connected with Jamison Crowder for a four-yard touchdown on fourth down.
First Quarter: Redskins 3, Packers 7
The offense was once again first on the field Saturday night, as quarterback Kirk Cousins led the first-team unit onto the field against Green Bay.
Running back Rob Kelley would record two attempts on the ground before Cousins was unable to move the chains on a four yard completion. Punter Tress Way came out to boom a 57-yard punt that would be muffed and recovered by the Redskins.
On the play rookie cornerback Fabian Moreau forced the ball free before tight end Vernon Davis recovered the ball.
Despite getting the ball back inside the 20-yard line, the Redskins had to settle for a Dustin Hopkins field goal.
Green Bay would respond with a 75-yard touchdown drive, though.
On the debut appearance for the Redskins' first-team defense, Zach Brown would record four tackles. He is making his first preseason start for Washington.
The offense's next drive was short lived, lasing just three plays. Cousins would complete one of his attempts, a six-yard completion to wide receiver Jamison Crowder.
The defense had a fantastic showing on their second drive of the evening, as Preston Smith tallied a sack on first down, rookie defensive lineman Jonathan Allen recorded a three-yard tackle for loss on second down and then got off the field on third down.
Getting the ball back just before the end of the quarter, the Redskins would move the chains as Cousins completed a big second down pass to Terrelle Pryor Sr. before Kelley got the tough yards for the first down.