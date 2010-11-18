Redskins Continue Support Of Katrina Relief

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation has donated $100,000 to the Bush-Clinton Katrina Fund to help aid residents and communities affected by Hurricane Katrina.

Former President George H.W. Bush accepted the $100,000 check from Tanya Snyder, wife of Washington Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder, on behalf of the Charitable Foundation and the team in a presentation on May 20 at the White House.

The donation was part of more than $500,000 that the foundation has contributed to Katrina relief efforts in the last eight months since the Gulf Coast region was devastated by the hurricane last August.

The Redskins also presented President Bush with a specially made Redskins jersey, with "Bush" on the nameplate. The jersey number was, of course, No. 1--a "tongue-in-cheek" reference to the New Orleans Saints selecting running back Reggie Bush with their top pick in the NFL Draft.

"President Clinton and I are grateful to Dan Snyder and the entire Redskins organization for their generous contribution to the Bush-Clinton Katrina Fund," said President Bush. "I can assure you those funds will help people in the affected areas recover from the devastation that hit last fall--and which still is disrupting so many lives. We have our work cut out for us, and every contribution--no matter how large or small--will make a difference."

Grants to the Bush-Clinton Katrina Fund go toward helping build new homes, provide health care services, rebuild water, sewer and gas utilities, build shoreline projects and other economic recovery initiatives.

Also in support of the Hurricane Katrina relief efforts, the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation has donated $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity, $100,000 to AmeriCares and $43,000 to Operation Blessing.

Habitat for Humanity will help build homes in hurricane-impacted areas of the Gulf Coast. In conjunction with the NFL Wives Association, several Redskins players and their wives will assist in helping build four homes in the New Orleans region.

Last September, fans were able to contribute to a donation drive that included collection points for fan contributions at each FedExField entrance.