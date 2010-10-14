News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Continue to Draw Strong TV Ratings

Oct 14, 2010 at 07:26 AM
So far this season, the Redskins have been "Must-See TV" with two nationally televised games in the first four weeks.

Redskins and NFL fans are watching in droves.

Last Sunday's Redskins-Eagles game broadcast on FOX was the most-watched Week 4 Sunday NFL game in history, and the highest-rated Week 4 Sunday game in 14 years.

The broadcast earned a 33.0 rating and a 56 share locally.

It was the highest-rated and most-watched TV program in the Washington, D.C., area for the week of Sept. 27-Oct 3.

It was the second most-watched Redskins game since 2008, behind only this season's Week 1 contest against Dallas which aired on NBC's Sunday Night Football and delivered a record 37.0 rating and a 57 share.

Nationally, FOX saw a 5 percent jump and an increased audience of more than 1.1 million people compared to its 2009 Week 4 telecast of Dallas at Denver.

The Redskins-Eagles game last Sunday was Donovan McNabb's long-anticipated return to Philadelphia, where he starred for 11 seasons before being traded to Washington last April.

McNabb and the Redskins defeated the Eagles 17-12 at Lincoln Financial Field. The victory improved the Redskins' record to 2-2 on the season.

"We are thankful to our fans for making the Redskins game the most-watched event in Washington last week," Redskins chief operating officer David Donovan said. "There was obviously a lot of anticipation and buildup for this past Sunday's matchup and these numbers show how many people wanted to be part of it with us. We appreciate our fans' loyalty."

Advertising