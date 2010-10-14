Redskins Continue to Draw Strong TV Ratings





So far this season, the Redskins have been "Must-See TV" with two nationally televised games in the first four weeks.

Redskins and NFL fans are watching in droves.

Last Sunday's Redskins-Eagles game broadcast on FOX was the most-watched Week 4 Sunday NFL game in history, and the highest-rated Week 4 Sunday game in 14 years.

The broadcast earned a 33.0 rating and a 56 share locally.

It was the highest-rated and most-watched TV program in the Washington, D.C., area for the week of Sept. 27-Oct 3.

It was the second most-watched Redskins game since 2008, behind only this season's Week 1 contest against Dallas which aired on NBC's Sunday Night Football and delivered a record 37.0 rating and a 57 share.

Nationally, FOX saw a 5 percent jump and an increased audience of more than 1.1 million people compared to its 2009 Week 4 telecast of Dallas at Denver.

The Redskins-Eagles game last Sunday was Donovan McNabb's long-anticipated return to Philadelphia, where he starred for 11 seasons before being traded to Washington last April.

McNabb and the Redskins defeated the Eagles 17-12 at Lincoln Financial Field. The victory improved the Redskins' record to 2-2 on the season.