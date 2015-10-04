Redskins Crank Up Pressure With Five Sacks Vs. Eagles

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry hinted that the Redskins were going to increase their pass rush presence against an Eagles offense now led by Sam Bradford.

Early in the game the plan was evident.

Chris Baker was the first player to fill up the sacks category on the stats sheet, bringing Bradford, a former first-overall pick and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, down on two different occasions.

His first sack thwarted the Eagles' first drive of the game, as he found enough room to get into the backfield on 3rd-and-10 from Philadelphia's 20-yard line.

Then, on the Eagles' first full drive of the second quarter with the Redskins up 6-0, the Hampton product registered a sack second on 2nd-and-6 from the Philadelphia 34-yard line complete with a signature celebration.

The play would set the Eagles back before they failed to convert on third down.

"We have a dominant defense and we are going to try to come out and dominate each week," Baker told reporters after the game. "The Giants game was a little different for us, because they were moving the ball so quick so it was really hard to generate a good pass rush. We came back here this week and responded well."

Entering Sunday's divisional clash, the Redskins had just four sacks in three games, the last coming in the first quarter of the Redskins' Week 2 24-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams when defensive end Stephen Paea stopped Nick Foles in the backfield after he fumbled the ball.