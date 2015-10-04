Redskins Crank Up Pressure With Five Sacks Vs. Eagles

One week after failing to take down Giants quarterback Eli Manning, the Redskins recorded five sacks on Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford, two of which game on the last series.
The Redskins wanted to let the Eagles know they meant business from the first whistle to last in their 23-20 victory on Sunday at FedExField.
Check out these top photos from the Washington Redskins 2015 Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles Oct. 4, 2015, at FedExField.
Defensive coordinator Joe Barry hinted that the Redskins were going to increase their pass rush presence against an Eagles offense now led by Sam Bradford.
Early in the game the plan was evident.
Chris Baker was the first player to fill up the sacks category on the stats sheet, bringing Bradford, a former first-overall pick and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, down on two different occasions.
His first sack thwarted the Eagles' first drive of the game, as he found enough room to get into the backfield on 3rd-and-10 from Philadelphia's 20-yard line.
Then, on the Eagles' first full drive of the second quarter with the Redskins up 6-0, the Hampton product registered a sack second on 2nd-and-6 from the Philadelphia 34-yard line complete with a signature celebration.
The play would set the Eagles back before they failed to convert on third down.
"We have a dominant defense and we are going to try to come out and dominate each week," Baker told reporters after the game. "The Giants game was a little different for us, because they were moving the ball so quick so it was really hard to generate a good pass rush. We came back here this week and responded well."
Entering Sunday's divisional clash, the Redskins had just four sacks in three games, the last coming in the first quarter of the Redskins' Week 2 24-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams when defensive end Stephen Paea stopped Nick Foles in the backfield after he fumbled the ball.
Rookie linebacker Preston Smith recorded his sack of the season during the second quarter, crediting the entire defense for giving him ample time and support to clear him through to Bradford.
"Just great coverage, great rush by the whole front four," Smith said. "Backend guys all playing good. I got a chance to wrap back around and get a sack. It was a great feeling knowing the defense was firing on all cylinders and it worked out in my favor."
Then on the last drive of the game, just minutes after the Redskins completed a 90-yard touchdown drive that cumulated in a beautiful Pierre Garçon reception in the end zone, the defense left little room for the Eagles to mount a miracle response.
Both Ryan Kerrigan and Trent Murphy tallied sacks on second- and third-down before the game ended on a fourth-down fumble recovery by the Stanford product.
"They were passing, pinned my ears back, bending around the edge, got skinny and he was sitting there waiting for me," Murphy said of his sack.
After missing on two possible sacks earlier in the game, Kerrigan was happy to put a stamp on the Redskins' first NFC East victory of the season.
