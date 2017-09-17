Redskins Defeat Rams To Score First Victory Of Season

Dustin Hopkins converted on the extra point to make it a 10-0 lead.

The Redskins would get the ball back immediately, though, as Mason Foster's hit knocked the ball out of Todd Gurley's possession before Terrell McClain recovered the ball at Los Angeles' 30-yard line.

Washington would produce three points off the turnover, as two fades on 2nd-and-goal and 3rd-and-goal were not completed before Hopkins kicked one right through the uprights on a 22-yard try.

The Rams struck back with a touchdown on just four plays.

Zach Brown and Josh Norman saved a potential 70-plus-yard touchdown, but the Rams were able to punch it in on 3rd-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line.

Washington's next possession would last just three plays before Tress Way came out for first punt of the afternoon. On a first down run, Rob Kelley suffered a rib injury and is currently questionable to return.

Despite the Rams getting into the Redskins' 10-yard line with less than four minutes left in the half, Washington prevented Los Angeles from taking the lead. The Rams settled for a field goal to make it a 13-10 game.

On the drive, linebackers Mason Foster and Zach Brown along with cornerback Josh Norman went down with injuries. Norman and Brown both came back into the game while Foster's injury was suffered a tackle for loss by cornerback Kendall Fuller on 3rd-and-goal.

The Redskins, however, extended their lead to 10 just before the half of a 61-yard touchdown run up the middle by Thompson. On three carries today, Thompson has 77 yards and two scores.

Washington's defense would then get their first two sacks of the game, as Preston Smith and Ryan Kerrigan both took down Jared Goff. For Kerrigan, it is his 60th career sack.

First Quarter: Redskins 3, Rams 0The Rams were held to just 21 yards on six plays in the opening drive of this Week 2 matchup. Allowing a third down completion on the third play from the line of scrimmage on the afternoon, but holding stout otherwise. Montae Nicholson and Deshazor Everett also platooned at safety on the drive opposite D.J Swearinger.

Additionally, Ryan Kerrigan made his 98th consecutive start, which is now the longest streak among current NFL linebackers. Lawrence Timmons previously was the holder of this streak, but was inactive today for the Dolphins.

Washington would take the lead at 3-0 midway through the first quarter, as Dustin Hopkins hit a 41-yard attempt to conclude a 14-play drive.

On the game debut for the offensive unit, Rob Kelley recorded six carries for 23 yards while the highlight passing play was a 21-yard completion a screen to Jamison Crowder on 3rd-and-17.

After some confusion on offsetting calls on the Ram's ensuing drive, Los Angeles started from its own 2-yard line. But Washington forced a three-and-out before getting the ball back at its own 35-yard line.