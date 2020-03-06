Redskins Q&A: Director Of College Scouting Tim Gribble Discusses His Relationship With Kyle Smith, The NFL Draft And More

How important are the workouts and the interviews in terms of the overall evaluation of the prospects?

Gribble: It's just a piece of the puzzle. For me, I've always relied on the game film, and that's the basis of my opinion on a player. Really the game film and the information I've gathered at the school on the kid's background and their character. That's where I've always based my foundation on. The workout at the combine and the 40-yard dash at the combine are just checks and balances for you. If you see something at the combine, that might force you to go back and check on the information that you got in the fall. So if the guy runs really fast and I didn't think he ran fast on tape, then I'll put more tape on and watch more tape on the guy. Same way with the interview process. If the interview does not go very well, then I'll check back with my contacts at the school. Everybody has a bad day or has a bad 15 minutes, so it's really just a checks and balances for the entire process. But I've always leaned on the information I've gathered in the fall, both the background and the ability.

How much do analytics factor into the Redskins' scouting philosophies and evaluations?

Gribble: They factor in, but again, it's a checks and balances. Some people call them analytics, some people call them statistics. They're just different buzz words, and that stuff has been used forever. Some of the trends, we'll look at it, and if something doesn't add up, then we'll go back and look at the tape again. We've found some correlations with some of the positions where some of the analytics seem to add up, and if someone either falls in those parameters or does not fall in those parameters, we'll go back and look at them again. It's just a tool that helps us make a good decision.

How much does free agency impact the draft board?

Gribble: We're always trying to get the best player available. We're always going to be aggressive and take a player that's going to help our team. So if we make a big free agent signing but we have a chance to grab a good college player, we're always going to go ahead and be aggressive and get two good players instead of just one.

Now that the combine is over, what are the scouting department's main responsibilities leading up to the NFL Draft?

Gribble: The Pro Days are our last chance to basically quadruple check what we have. We want to check back in with the people who we talked to at the school to make sure we have everything that we need on the player that we're interested in. So not only the actual workout at the Pro Day, but it's also another opportunity to gather more information about the person we're looking at. We want to leave no doubt in anyone's mind that the guy that we draft is going to be our type of guy. So, this is the last opportunity to make sure we have that right, not only as a player but as a person.

How many Pro Days do you go to as a staff?

Gribble: We're pretty much at a Pro Day Monday through Friday for the entire month of March and into April now. I'm looking at my calendar now, and on [March 11] there's a dozen Pro Days. Everyone will be out that day. The whole department will be out.

Finally, what do you think is the biggest determinant of future success for prospects?