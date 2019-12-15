Redskins Vs. Eagles Inactives, Week 15

The Washington Redskins have announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Redskins declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 12 QB Colt McCoy
- No. 18 WR Trey Quinn
- No. 23 CB Quinton Dunbar
- No. 40 LB Josh Harvey-Clemons
- No. 64 C Ross Pierschbacher
- No. 75 OL Brandon Scherff
- No. 83 TE Caleb Wilson
No. 13 Kelvin Harmon is expected to start in place of No. 10 Paul Richardson Jr. at wide receiver.
No. 15 Steven Sims Jr. is expected to start in place of No. 18 Trey Quinn at wide receiver.
The Eagles declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 7 QB Nate Sudfeld
- No. 13 WR Nelson Agholor
- No. 24 RB Jordan Howard
- No. 51 DE Shareef Miller
- No. 65 T Lane Johnson
- No. 78 G Sua Opeta
- No. 96 DE Derek Barnett