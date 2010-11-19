Redskins 'Embarrassed' By 59-28 Loss to Eagles







This, on the eve of the game against the Eagles, McNabb's former club. On the eve of the Redskins' first game in two weeks, and first since McNabb's unceremonious benching at the end of the loss to the Lions.

After explanations for the benching that meandered down numerous byways – McNabb's knowledge of the playbook and ability to cope with the mental demands of the two-minute offense, to his cardio-vascular conditioning to a coach's gut feel in a desperate situation, a new deal seemed somewhere down a bumpy road, if it was coming at all.

McNabb continued to insist publicly that all was well and that his chances of staying with the Redskins were "100 percent."

He didn't get much traction selling that. In a national conference call with reporters last week, ESPN's Ron Jaworski, an old Philly quarterback himself, said his gut told him McNabb would probably be elsewhere next season after all that had transpired.

Bob Dylan was wrong. You DO need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.

"As we've said for months now, we had ongoing talks and once the regular season started, we really were aiming toward the bye week and it came together," general manager Bruce Allen said.

So the past was prologue. The Eagles traded McNabb to the Redskins, the Redskins extended McNabb's contract, reportedly for five years, and then the Eagles and Redskins took the field. Watch out for that last step. It's a doozie.

How ridiculous was what ensued? The Redskins were further behind after they began scoring than before. They trailed 28-0 in the first quarter before they'd made a single first down, scored twice in the second quarter and yet found themselves down 45-14. The Eagles scored touchdowns on each of their first five possessions.

"It just kind of snowballed," McNabb said.

McNabb threw three interceptions, two setting up scores and the third returned for a touchdown. He also fumbled and recovered a shotgun snap. The usual spotty protection and free runners gunning for him created the same dynamic witnessed in recent weeks, of chaos and desperation in his passes and his attempts to find open receivers. The Redskins did not convert a single one of their 10 third-down tries.

Once again the Redskins left themselves with only two active running backs. Ryan Torain, expected to start, aggravated his hamstring in pregame warmups and never took a snap. Rookie Keiland Williams ran and caught the ball well (not so good on blitz pickup) and had a night to remember – three touchdowns, 89 rushing yards – on a night to forget.

Everything that ever went wrong this season for the Redskins defense reappeared against the Eagles. Terrible tackling, no pressure on the quarterback, inability to get off the field on third down, allowing monster runs – how much time do you have here?

"We got really outplayed, outcoached, in every area," Shanahan said. "I take responsibility for it. I should have had them prepared better than I did."