Redskins 'Excited' To Get Montae Nicholson More Playing Time

"I think he has just progressed," said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. "We started him in training camp---obviously he wasn't on PUP, but he was unable to practice, but he was getting all the walkthrough reps, so he was getting all the mental reps, which is important for him."

The coaching staff has high hopes about what Nicholson can accomplish, even during his rookie season.

Depending on how much Nicholson – who is dealing with an AC join sprain – plays this week, he'll get another big test against an Oakland Raiders team that has won 14 of its last 18 regular season games.

"He is a big, physical guy that can run and we are excited to get him out there and get him some reps," Gruden said. "We know how important the position is."

And as for how much he plays, that'll depend on how the defensive coaching staff wants to rotate him in with Deshazor Everett.

Both have their strengths, but the sky could be the limit for Nicholson.