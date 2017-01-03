Redskins Face Tough Decisions On DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garçon

"I've been around a long time and I've been around a lot of talk. Like I said, January to March is a lot of different conversations, and things happen and stuff happens around the league that you can't control. You just have to at the end of the day give 100 percent effort on the field and teams go back and look at the plays and scout our performance all year and that's all I can control – my effort when I play and when I have the ball."

Jackson similarly spoke about blocking out what outsiders say about his future. Yes, his three-year contract signed back in April 2014 is set to expire soon, but which teams pursue him and for how much remains to be seen.

"Once free agency comes, we'll see how it plays out," Jackson said. "It's the first time in my career that I'm going to be able to hit the free agent market so I'm definitely intrigued about seeing what's going to happen. Test the market and see what's going on. Who knows what happens. Hopefully I'm still here, but you never know how it plays out. I don't really get too caught up in that stuff."

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said it's the job of the front office and the coaching staff together to determine which free agents they'll want back in the fold, but Washington wants players that can pair leadership ability with talents.

Jackson, of course, is the more explosive player, but Garçon has been the Redskins' steady presence at the wide receiver position since 2012. How the interact with teammates both young and old, how they prepare each week for upcoming games and practices and how they approach tough moments will all be evaluated.