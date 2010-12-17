Redskins Fall to Bucs 17-16 After Botched Extra Point







The Redskins had opportunities but they failed to get the proper value from them.

"Obviously," coach Mike Shanahan said, "you want to win a game like that. You take control of it, you got some long drives in the first half and you settle for a field goal, instead of a touchdown. You have opportunities, even at the end of the first half, and we had the ball on the 2-yard line and we can't get it in the end zone."

The Redskins didn't score touchdowns. They did not convert their big plays into points, a continuing theme this season. Torain's first carry, in his return from six weeks of dormancy with a hamstring injury, went 54 yards. All the way to the Tampa Bay 35.

The Redskins got as far as the 16, stalled, and sent Gano out. Doink. Off the left upright. Uh oh.

Gano actually made a field goal, of 25 yards. It came just before the end of the first half, when the Redskins and their clock management conspired to create a timeout, then a delay of game penalty when they couldn't get the play in from offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to McNabb on time. They had been at the 2-yard line and another prime chance for a touchdown vanished into the damp mists at FedExField.

The Bucs (8-5) tightened up defensively in the second half. The Redskins simply tightened up. The Bucs, kicking off in the third quarter, sent a squibber toward Chris Wilson, a linebacker, and he muffed it. The Bucs recovered and that set up a 44-yard field goal by Connor Barth. The Bucs forced a three-and-out by the Redskins and Barth kicked another field goal.

The dagger came late in the fourth quarter when Freeman fired 41 yards to Winslow. Redskins linebacker Brian Orakpo was so obviously held (without drawing a flag) that Shanahan showed a picture of the play to the officials. To no avail. It never is.

That there was no penalty left Orakpo "very stunned. That was the most blatant one," he said of the many non-calls for holding.

As the game drew to its close, even more confusion reigned. Somewhere, someone recorded a catch by Anthony Armstrong as a 9-yard gain instead of the 10 yards he was awarded on the field. So as the field officials gave the Redskins a first down, most of the world, it seemed, thought the Redskins were now working on their second-down play and, at the end, appeared to score on fifth down.

Even the NFL.com play by play credited the Redskins with two fourth-down plays.

Which would seem to explain why they scored at all. They just need a little of extra time. But no, it was four downs. They scored within the bounds of regulations but then they didn't. At least they didn't score quite enough. Not kicking the extra point is a bit like failing to complete the necessary paperwork. Until it's done, it doesn't count.

So the Redskins went home, stunned, saddened, soaked and sick. Whatever mathematical chances they had at the playoffs certainly grew longer as their record dropped to 5-8 with their third consecutive defeat. They will fail to have a winning record for the third straight season, miss the postseason for a third straight season, try to find a reason for being in December for the third straight season.

Improbable after where they were three weeks ago. All too probable because of what they do and don't do.

That's the Redskins. They make the unbelievable real and the real unbelievable.