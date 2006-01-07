News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Fans Break Attendance Record

Jan 07, 2006 at 04:19 AM

The Washington Redskins announced Jan. 6 that the home attendance for the 2005 season at FedExField totaled 716,999, making it the NFL's new top single season mark in front of a home crowd.

For the second straight year, Washington fans set their own team record against the rival Dallas Cowboys. On Dec. 18, 90,588 fans attended the contest--setting a new FedExField attendance record.

The eight-game attendance average at FedExField was 89,625--an average of 1,792 more fans per game than 2004.

In 2005, the Washington Redskins established a new NFL attendance record for the sixth season in a row by playing in front of 1,260,275 fans in their 16 games, breaking last year's NFL record of 1,238,813.

