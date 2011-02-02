Redskins Fans Pay Their Respects to Taylor

Hundreds of fans paid their respect to Sean Taylor on Tuesday at Redskins Park.

Early on Tuesday, the team painted No. 21--Taylor's jersey number--in the grass parking area on the right side of the road entering Redskins Park.

Some fans knelt at the edge of the painted number and prayed.

Some left flowers, cards and signs memorializing Taylor.

Others stood and talked about their memories of Taylor, who passed away due to a gunshot wound inflicted by an intruder at his home on Monday.

Some comments from fans:

"We're big Redskins fans and we wanted to come out and honor him in some way."

"He was one of my heroes. I'll pray for him. That's all I can really say."

"What I liked most about him was that he was all about the kids. He always signed as many autographs as possible."

"Every play, every game, he gave it his all. He had a passion for life and he had a passion for the game. He loved what he did."

In the evening, fans arrived by the carloads for a candlelight service. There was a quiet calm as fans stood along the edge of the painted number holding candles.

Chief Zee, the long-time Redskins mascot, was in attendance and led a prayer.

"It's obviously very, very touching for us," Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder said of the fans. "We really appreciate it."