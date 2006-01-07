Redskins Fans Set Attendance Mark Again

The Redskins announced Jan. 6 that the home attendance for the 2005 season at FedExField totaled 716,999, making it the NFL's new top single season mark in front of a home crowd.

For the second consecutive year, Washington fans set the FedExField single-game record for attendance in a contest against NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. On Dec. 18, 2005, 90,588 fans attended the game against the Cowboys. (In September 2004, the Redskins had also set a record for attendance in a Monday Night game against the Cowboys.)

The 2005 eight-game attendance average at FedExField was 89,625--an average of 1,792 more fans per game than 2004.