Redskins Find Consistency In Chris Thompson

"He's a coach's dream, quite frankly, and you want those guys to succeed because it trickles down in the building," Gruden said. "Guys like that, when you see them get rewarded, the younger guys see what it takes to get rewarded and it rubs off on the younger players. So it's great to have a leader like Chris."

Gruden also said that while there may be some bigger names at running back on the roster, there were few more dependable than Thompson, especially in the red zone and on third down.

Through four seasons, Thompson also acted as another weapon for quarterback Kirk Cousins in the passing game, snagging 90 receptions and five touchdowns.

"We've gotten to the point where Kirk trusted me," Thompson said. "That's what every receiver, running back wants from their quarterback, to just have that trust in you. The coaches trust in me and that's all I ever wanted."

Though he received support and encouragement from the coaching staff and team during the offseason, Thompson said there was hardly ever a moment where he felt his job was completely secure. He said he recognized the uncertainty that comes with playing in the NFL, but was glad to have a home for the next two years.