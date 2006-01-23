Redskins' Free Agents Include 3 Starters

Off-season planning is underway at Redskins Park, and head coach Joe Gibbs has identified one of his top priorities to be signing as many of the team's free agents as possible.
"My commitment to the players was to try to keep this whole group together and hopefully improve and step up again next year," Gibbs said.
Here's a look at the team's unrestricted and restricted free agents. (The Redskins have no exclusive rights free agents this offseason.)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Ethan Albright, LS:
Albright completed his fourth season in Washington. Solid and steady, he has played in all 16 regular season games for 10 consecutive seasons. Long snappers are not always easy to come by, so resigning the 34-year-old Albright could be a key in the offseason. Simply put, if you don't hear a long snapper's name on game day, that means he had a good day.
Ray Brown, OL:
Brown, 43, has already announced his retirement. While his playing days are over, he could return next season in a coaching capacity.
Khary Campbell, LB:
Campbell, who won the Redskins' Ed Block Courage Award this year for overcoming a 2004 knee injury, has proven to be a valuable special teams player, leading the team with 34 special teams tackles. He is a versatile linebacker, with the ability to play inside and outside in a backup role. In the preseason finale against Baltimore, his only extensive action on defense last year, he led the team with seven tackles. Retaining his services could be a key off-season decision.
Rock Cartwright, RB
The Redskins carried four running backs last season--most teams carried three--because Cartwright is so integral on special teams. He logged 22 special teams tackles last year, but also emerged as a dependable third option at running back. In Week 13 at St. Louis, Cartwright turned in a career game with nine carries for 118 yards, including a 52-yard run. Cartwright has proven his value, but 2005 seventh-round draft pick Nehemiah Broughton could be ready to emerge.
Ryan Clark, S
Clark started 12 games at strong safety and has carved a niche as one of the leaders on the defense. He finished with 72 tackles, fourth-most on the team, with three interceptions, a forced fumble and a half-sack. Re-signing Clark could be one of the team's off-season priorities; he could draw interest in the free agent marketplace.
Demetric Evans, DE
Evans came on late in the season and was getting consistent pressure up front. In the 20-10 playoff loss at Seattle, Evans tackled quarterback Matt Hasselbeck as he scrambled out of the pocket, a play that easily could have been called a sack. He also had a sack in the 17-10 playoff win at Tampa Bay. For the season, he had 32 tackles and three sacks, serving in a reserve role. Evans has developed into a solid pro with the Redskins. Retaining his services and keeping the defensive line intact could be a key in the offseason.
Warrick Holdman, LB
Holdman signed with the Redskins last summer and started the first seven games of the regular season as the team eased LaVar Arrington back into the lineup. He finished out the year in a reserve role, but may have had his best game in Week 15 against Dallas, logging seven tackles. Holdman, 30, is a seven-year vet. He logged 38 tackles and one fumble recovery last season.
Cedric Killings, DT
Killings finished his third season in the NFL serving in a reserve role. He played in 10 games, starting once, and had 17 tackles. He was part of the defensive line rotation and provided depth. Killing missed time due to injuries last year. Defensive coaches will likely determine if second-year tackle Aki Jones is ready for more playing time before deciding to retain Killings.
Brian Kozlowski, TE
Kozlowski has served mostly on special teams the last two seasons with the Redskins, seeing occasional action at tight end. Last year, he caught two passes for 26 yards. Kozlowski, 35, re-signed with the Redskins just prior to training camp last July and earned a roster spot. The Redskins will likely keep an eye on his availability all offseason.
Robert Royal, TE
Royal was the Redskins' fifth-round draft pick in 2002 and the team has watched him develop his skills over the years. He is a two-year starter at tight end, starting 15 games last season and logging a career-high 18 catches for 131 yards and one touchdown. H-back Chris Cooley is the primary pass-catcher in Gibbs' offense, so Royal's role is usually as a blocker. Gibbs was very supportive of Royal when the tight end was scrutinized for dropped passes in a game earlier this season.
Omar Stoutmire, S
Stoutmire, a nine-year veteran, backed up Sean Taylor at free safety last season. He played in 10 games, but may have saved his best for the Redskins' playoff game in Tampa Bay. Replacing an ejected Taylor, Stoutmire had four tackles and a sack. He originally signed with the team last offseason.
Restricted free agents are players that other NFL teams can sign to an offer sheet, but the Redskins can match any offer and retain the player. If the Redskins do not match, they would receive a draft pick as compensation.
Chris Clemons, LB
Clemons continued to emerge as a pass-rushing threat last season, recording two sacks, one forced fumble and seven quarterback pressures. Coaches loved his speed coming around the end on third downs. He also had nine special teams tackles. Since Clemons entered the league as an undrafted free agent, the Redskins would receive no compensation if another team signed him to an offer sheet.
Derrick Dockery, G
Dockery has become a fixture on the Redskins' offensive line, starting the last 48 games. He also impressed with his hustle, recovering a key fumble in the Week 9 game against Philadelphia and running downfield to block for Santana Moss on a touchdown in the Week 16 game against the New York Giants. Dockery has shown impressive strides under offensive line guru Joe Bugel, who consistently calls Dockery the Redskins lineman with the most potential. Since Dockery was drafted by the Redskins in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft, the Redskins would receive a third-round draft pick as compensation from a team that signs him.
Ade Jimoh, CB
Jimoh has had some rough patches in his three years as a Redskin, but he has continued to hone his skills at cornerback. He is one of the leaders on special teams, logging 20 tackles last season. Jimoh was particularly impressive in the Jan. 14 playoff game at Seattle, recording three special teams tackles and forcing a fumble. Since Jimoh entered the league as an undrafted free agent, the Redskins would receive no compensation if another team signed him to an offer sheet.
Melvin Williams, DE
Williams spent the entire 2005 season on injured reserve with a triceps injury. Williams entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick with the New Orleans Saints. The Redskins would receive a fifth-round pick as compensation if another team signs him as a restricted free agent.