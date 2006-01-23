Redskins' Free Agents Include 3 Starters

#### RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Restricted free agents are players that other NFL teams can sign to an offer sheet, but the Redskins can match any offer and retain the player. If the Redskins do not match, they would receive a draft pick as compensation.

Chris Clemons, LB

Clemons continued to emerge as a pass-rushing threat last season, recording two sacks, one forced fumble and seven quarterback pressures. Coaches loved his speed coming around the end on third downs. He also had nine special teams tackles. Since Clemons entered the league as an undrafted free agent, the Redskins would receive no compensation if another team signed him to an offer sheet.

Derrick Dockery, G

Dockery has become a fixture on the Redskins' offensive line, starting the last 48 games. He also impressed with his hustle, recovering a key fumble in the Week 9 game against Philadelphia and running downfield to block for Santana Moss on a touchdown in the Week 16 game against the New York Giants. Dockery has shown impressive strides under offensive line guru Joe Bugel, who consistently calls Dockery the Redskins lineman with the most potential. Since Dockery was drafted by the Redskins in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft, the Redskins would receive a third-round draft pick as compensation from a team that signs him.

Ade Jimoh, CB

Jimoh has had some rough patches in his three years as a Redskin, but he has continued to hone his skills at cornerback. He is one of the leaders on special teams, logging 20 tackles last season. Jimoh was particularly impressive in the Jan. 14 playoff game at Seattle, recording three special teams tackles and forcing a fumble. Since Jimoh entered the league as an undrafted free agent, the Redskins would receive no compensation if another team signed him to an offer sheet.

Melvin Williams, DE