Redskins' Free Agents Include 4 Starters

#### Restricted Free Agents

Lemar Marshall, LB

Marshall filled in at outside linebacker when LaVar Arrington underwent arthroscopic knee surgery after Week 2. Marshall turned out to be more than a fill-in, though. He started the final 14 games and logged 82 tackles (52 solo), 1.5 sacks and four passes defensed.

John Simon, RB

Simon spent the entire season on the Redskins' injured reserve list.

Andre Lott, S

Lott started the Redskins' first two games at free safety until rookie Sean Taylor was ready to take over. He recorded 13 tackles (7 solo) on defense and eight special teams tackles, but went down with a knee injury in Week 5 and was out for the season.

Demetric Evans, DE

Evans was among the newcomers to the Redskins' defense who, given an opportunity when Phillip Daniels was sidelined, stepped in and surpassed expectations. He started eight games at defensive end and registered 31 tackles (15 solo) and 2.5 sacks.

Rock Cartwright, RB

Cartwright served mostly on special teams units last season. In 2003, he logged 411 yards and four touchdowns on 107 carries--excelling in goal line situations--and added 18 catches for 176 yards.

Tim Hasselbeck, QB

Hasselbeck served as the Redskins' third quarterback all season, behind Patrick Ramsey and Mark Brunell. In 2003, Hasselbeck started five games and completed 95-of-177 passes for 1,012 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Todd Franz, S

Franz saw spot duty as a reserve safety, but mostly served on special teams. He was fifth on the team in kickoff and punt coverage tackles with 16. In 2003, he led the Redskins in special teams tackles with 21.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Ron Warner, DE

Like Evans, Warner saw significant playing time for the first time in his career and displayed impressive speed as a pass-rusher. He finished with 17 tackles (9 solo), 3.5 sacks and one interception.

Chris Clemons, LB

Clemons was released by the Redskins after preseason, but he returned in mid-November and saw significant playing time late in the year. Playing some as a defensive end in pass rush situations, Clemons recorded three sacks.

Jeff Chandler, K