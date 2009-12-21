Redskins-Giants: 4 Keys To the Game Presented by Papa John's

Redskins.com breaks down some of the key matchups to keep an eye on during Monday night's game against the New York Giants at FedExField.
OFFENSE
Jason Campbell vs. Giants Secondary
Since his benching in Week 6, Campbell has stepped up as the Redskins' quarterback, showing grit, determination and accuracy.
Campbell has completed 26-of-398 passes--a 65.3 percent clip--for 2,946 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He impressed two weeks against New Orleans when he completed 30-of-42 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns.
Campbell's top targets in recent weeks have been wide receiver Devin Thomas and tight end Fred Davis. Thomas had two touchdown catches in Week 13 against the Saints while Davis added two TD grabs in Week 14 at Oakland.
The Redskins' passing offense is ranked 23rd in the NFL while Campbell is ranked 14th with an 89.0 passer rating.
New York's secondary has long been a strong suit, but they have struggled with injuries this season.
Safety Kenny Phillips went down with a knee injury in Week 3 and the Giants have been scrambling ever since. The Giants claimed former Green Bay Packers safety Aaron Rouse off waivers and he has started five games for the defense
Cornerback Aaron Ross continues to be slowed by a series of hamstring injuries and is questionable for the game, while cornerback Corey Webster has a knee injury and has been downgraded to out.Despite the injuries, the Giants' secondary is ranked ninth in pass defense.
DEFENSE
Redskins Pass Rush vs. Eli Manning
With eight sacks last Sunday in Oakland, the Redskins now have 36 sacks this season, tied for fourth best in the NFL.
Andre Carter and Brian Orakpo are tied for the team lead with 11 sacks. Orakpo has adapted quickly to the NFL and he should provide more of a presence than he did in his first NFL game, which was against the Giants in Week 1.
Carter logged the only sack of Manning in Week 1. This Monday night, the Redskins are expected to have Albert Haynesworth back for Monday night's game, which should provide another boost top the pass rush.
Manning leads a Giants offense that is ranked eighth the NFL. He was 27-of-38 passes for 391 yards and three touchdowns last week against Philadelphia.
Manning has been sacked 23 times this season, which is tied for seventh-best in the league. He has relied on a steady offensive line, but right tackle Kareem McKenzie could be sidelined with a knee injury. That means rookie Will Beatty could start.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Redskins Punt Coverage vs. Domenik Hixon
The Redskins continue to have one of the league's better punt coverage units. Through Week 13, they are ranked ninth in the league in that category.
H.B. Blades leads the Redskins' special teams units with 29 tackles, followed by Reed Doughty with 20 and Kareem Moore with 19.
Hixon has split punt returns with Sinorice Moss and Ahmad Bradshaw. He has been most effective, averaging 15.5 yards on 15 returns this season, including a 79-yard return for a touchdown.
Overall, the Giants are ranked sixth in the NFL with a 10.9 yards-per-return average.
1-on-1
Carlos Rogers vs. Hakeem Nicks
It has been an up-and-down season for Rogers, who has 35 tackles and is tied with DeAngelo Hall and Fred Smoot for the team lead with eight passes defended.
Rogers struggled against double move routes this season and was benched for a game, but he reclaimed his starting job. He has been an integral part of the Redskins' fourth-ranked pass defense.
While Steve Smith has become as Eli Manning's top target at wide receiver, rookie Hakeem Nicks has started to emerge as big-play threat as well.
Nicks, 6-0 and 205 pounds, has caught 38 catches for 685 yards, a hefty 18.0 yards-per-catch average, and a team-high six touchdowns.
He flashes good speed after the catch, as evidenced by his 68-yard catch and run for a touchdown last week vs. Philadelphia.