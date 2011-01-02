Redskins-Giants Post-Game Notes

The following is a complete recap of news and notes from the Redskins' 17-14 loss to the New York Giants, courtesy of Redskins Public Relations:
- The Redskins sold out a home game for 358th consecutive time, including playoff games. It also marked the 138th consecutive sellout at FedExField, which accounts for all regular season, postseason and preseason contests.
- The Redskins and Giants met for the 156th time, making them each other's most common opponent.
- The Redskins and Giants closed their regular season slates against each other for the 15th time.
- The Redskins played their ninth game decided by three or fewer points, which ties an NFL record shared with six other teams (most recent, 1997 Eagles and Ravens). The previous Redskins record was eight in 2003.
- The Redskins became the first team since the 2003 Carolina Panthers to play 12 games decided by six or fewer points.
- The Redskins finished the season with 605 pass attempts, which set a new franchise record, surpassing the previous mark of 592 in 1988.
- The Redskins finished the season with 349 completions, which set a new franchise record, surpassing the previous mark of 340 in 2009.
- The Redskins finished the season with 4,261 net passing yards, the second-highest total in franchise history, behind the 4,349 in 1989.
- The Redskins registered a touchdown pass for the 15th straight game (Weeks 2-17), the first time they have ever done that in the same season, passing the previous best of 14 in 1967 (Weeks 1-14).
- The Redskins recorded their 27th takeaway of the season, which is their most since 2005 (28).
- The Redskins recorded their 14th interception, which is tied with their 2007 total as the most since 2005 (16).
- The Redskins completed their 13th pass of 40 or more yards, which tied them with Denver for the third-most in the league behind Philadelphia (15) and San Diego (14). Washington also has 12 runs of at least 20 yards, which makes them one of only five teams with double digit totals in 40-yard pass plays and 20-yard runs.
- The Redskins registered their league-leading ninth completion of at least 50 yards on the season, which is tied with Oakland and Philadelphia for the most in the NFL. Wide receiver Anthony Armstrong has three receptions of at least 50 yards, tied with Chicago's Johnny Knox, New Orleans' Robert Meachem and Tennessee's Kenny Britt and Nate Washington for third-most in the league behind Pittsburgh's Mike Wallace (4) and Philadelphia's DeSean Jackson (6). Redskins tight end Fred Davis and San Francisco's Vernon Davis are the only players at their position to have two catches of at least 50 yards. In fact, Davis has two of the 11 receptions by the league's tight ends this season to cover at least 50 yards.
- Anthony Armstrong notched 84 receiving yards to give him 871 on the season. Coupled with Santana Moss (1,115), it marks the first time since 1999 that two Redskins wide receivers topped the 800-yard receiving mark. That year, Michael Westbrook had 1,191 and Albert Connell registered 1,132. Armstrong's 871 receiving yards on the season were the most for any Redskins wide receiver other than Moss since 2004 (Laveranues Coles – 950).
- Moss (1,115), Armstrong (871) and Chris Cooley (849) became the first Redskins trio to top 800 receiving yards since 1989 when Gary Clark (1,229), Art Monk (1,186) and Ricky Sanders (1,138) accomplished the feat.
- Brandon Banks' 73 punt return yards gave him 431 for the season, which is the most for a Redskin since Brian Mitchell had 506 in 1998. Banks is currently third in the NFL with 358 punt return yards.
- Phillip Buchanon's first-quarter interception was his second of the season and the 20th of his career.
- Tight end Chris Cooley made five receptions to give him 420 for his career, the sixth-most in Redskins history. Cooley is two shy of passing Jerry Smith (421) for fifth-place in Redskins history and the most ever by a tight end.
- Cooley's five catches gave him 420 for his career and moved him past Brent Jones (417) and Charlie Young (418) for the 22nd-most ever by a tight end. Cooley is three receptions shy of moving past Jerry Smith (421), Bob Tucker (422), and Jay Novacek (422) and into the top 20 all-time among tight ends.
- Cooley's 53 receiving yards gave him 4,638 for his career, which moved him past Bob Trumpy (4,600) and Jay Novacek (4,630) for 35th-place among tight ends in NFL history.
- Cooley's 53 receiving yards have him 849 for the season, which ties his career single-season high, set in 2008.
- Linebacker London Fletcher played in his 208th consecutive game. Fletcher is currently tied for the longest streak in the NFL with Tampa Bay's Ronde Barber and Indianapolis' Peyton Manning.
- Fletcher started his 167th straight contest. He is currently third among all NFL players in consecutive starts behind Manning (208) and Barber (183). Fletcher has the longest consecutive starts streak among active linebackers by 71 games over Dallas' Bradie James (96).
- Rex Grossman's 336 passing yards were the second-most of his career, behind the 339 he had on Dec. 17, 2006, against Tampa Bay as a member of the Chicago Bears. Two of Grossman's three career 300-yard passing days came in his three starts as a Redskin.
- Grossman's 64-yard touchdown pass to Armstrong was the longest completion of his career.
- Grossman became the first Redskin to pass for seven touchdowns over a three-game span since Jason Campbell in 2009 (Weeks 12-14).
- Wide receiver Santana Moss made nine receptions to give him 93 on the year. That surpasses his previous career high of 84, which he had in 2005. Moss' 93 catches on the season are the second-most ever by a Redskins player behind Art Monk's 106 in 1984.
- Moss' 74 receiving yards gave him 1,115 for the season, which is the second-highest total of his career behind the 1,483 he had in 2005.
- Moss' nine catches gave him 593 for his career and moved him past Tiki Barber (586), Marcus Allen (587), Fred Biletnikoff (589) and Harold Carmichael (590), and tied him with Terry Glenn and Tony Martin for 59th-place in NFL history.
- Moss led the team in receiving yards for the sixth consecutive season, which tied Hugh Taylor (1949-54) for the franchise record for consecutive seasons. Moss' six seasons are tied with Taylor and Art Monk (1980,82,84-85,89,91) for the second-most overall seasons leading the team behind Charley Taylor, who did it eight times (1966-69, 72-75).
- The 92-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to Mario Manningham was the longest surrendered by the Redskins since Oct. 2, 1983, when the Los Angeles Raiders' Jim Plunkett connected with Cliff Branch for a 99-yard touchdown.