News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Hire Brett Nenaber, Jeff Zgonina To Coaching Staff

Jan 23, 2020 at 02:30 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

redskins-statement-fire-bruce-allen

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins today announced Brett Nenaber as the team's director of player performance and Jeff Zgonina as the assistant defensive line coach. Nenaber will report to Head Coach Ron Rivera and Head Athletic Trainer Ryan Vermillion.

Nenaber is entering his eighth season as an NFL athletic performance professional after serving in a variety of roles with the Carolina Panthers including athletic performance analyst (2015-19), assistant strength and conditioning coach (2014-15) and strength and conditioning intern (2013-14).

Prior to working in the NFL, Nenaber spent two years with Arizona State University, serving as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach (2010-12). He also spent time with the Red Bull Racing Team, serving as a pit crew member for two years (2008-09).

Nenaber received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Arizona State University, majoring in Interdisciplinary studies and Exercise and Wellness respectively.

Zgonina enters his fifth NFL season as a coach after serving as the defensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-18 and holding assistant defensive line roles with the New York Giants in 2016 and the Houston Texans in 2013.

During his two-year stint with San Francisco, Zgonina played a major role in the development of DT DeForest Buckner. Buckner increased his sack totals from 3.0 in 2017 to 12.0 in 2018. He finished 2018 No. 3 in the NFL in total sacks among defensive tackles and was selected to his first career Pro Bowl.

In 2016 with the New York Giants, Zgonina was part of a defense that ranked No. 2 in the NFL in total points allowed per game (17.8) and No. 3 in rushing yards allowed per game (88.6). DT Damon Harrison registered career highs in sacks (2.5) and tackles (86) while working with Zgonina that season.

Zgonina began his coaching career in Houston in 2013 where he worked with All-Pro J.J. Watt. Watt finished the season with 10.5 sacks and was named All-Pro for the second time in his career in 2013.

As a player, Zgonina appeared in 219 career games (67 starts) at defensive tackle and finished his career with 448 tackles, 26 sacks, 13 fumble recoveries, 11 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one interception in 17 total seasons. During his career he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers (1993-94), Carolina Panthers (1995), Atlanta Falcons (1996), St. Louis Rams (1997, 1999-2002), Indianapolis Colts (1998), Miami Dolphins (2003-06) and Houston Texans (2007-09). He appeared in nine postseason contest during his playing career and was a member of the St. Louis Rams team that won Super Bowl XXXIV over the Tennessee Titans.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows

The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Kenyatta Watson and Zerick Rollins.

news

Commanders release K Brian Johnson, DB Will Adams

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

news

Washington Commanders announce game themes for inaugural season

The team will celebrate its 90th anniversary as part of the first-ever nine home game regular season schedule.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 preseason schedule

The Commanders' three-game slate includes a home matchup against the Carolina Panthers and two road games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

news

Commanders sign T Aaron Monteiro

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

news

Commanders announce Week 1 of 2022 preseason

The meeting with the Panthers will be the first preseason matchup against the Panthers since 2008.

news

Commanders sign Drew Himmelman, release Zack Bailey

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows: Isabel Diaz, Alonso Escalante, LaQuaid Manago, Mohamed Kourouma, Steve Calhoun and Corey Woods.

news

Commanders sign Will Adams, release De'Vante Cross

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Friday.

news

Washington Commanders release 2022 schedule

Commanders appear in Two Primetime Matchups, including Thursday Night Football in Chicago and Monday Night Football in Philadelphia. All home games kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

news

Washington Commanders announce the return of the marching band for the 2022 NFL season

Building on 85 years of tradition, and with the team's first-ever Music Director at the helm, the 2022 Commanders Marching Band will combine old and new traditions as the team heads into the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders.

news

Commanders sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Commanders announced the following roster move.

Advertising