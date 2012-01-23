Redskins Hire Hilliard To Coaching Staff





The Redskins have hired Ike Hilliard as the team's new wide receivers coach, the team announced on Monday.

Hilliard, 35, joins the Redskins with 13 seasons of NFL experience, including 12 playing wide receiver.

Last year, Hilliard served as assistant wide receivers coach with the Miami Dolphins.

He spent the 2009-10 seasons with the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League. He worked as a volunteer coach with the Tuskers in 2009 under current Redskins defensive coordinator Jim Haslett, who served as the team's head coach. Hilliard was elevated to the position of wide receivers coach in 2010.

A first round selection in the 1997 NFL Draft (No. 7 overall), Hilliard played 12 seasons for the New York Giants (1997-2004) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005-08). His position coach with the Buccaneers in 2006-07 was current Redskins offensivive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

In 161 career NFL games, with 106 starts, Hilliard caught 546 passes for 6,397 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Hilliard played college football at the University of Florida from 1994-96, catching 126 passes for 2,214 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He earned first-team All-SEC and All-America honors as a junior in 1996. In the final game of the season, finished with seven catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Gators to a 52-20 Sugar Bowl win to secure the school's first national championship.

Hilliard is a native of Patterson, La.