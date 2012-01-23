News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Hire Hilliard To Coaching Staff

Jan 23, 2012 at 10:23 AM
AP110827036044HilliardInside.jpg


The Redskins have hired Ike Hilliard as the team's new wide receivers coach, the team announced on Monday.

Hilliard, 35, joins the Redskins with 13 seasons of NFL experience, including 12 playing wide receiver.

Last year, Hilliard served as assistant wide receivers coach with the Miami Dolphins.

He spent the 2009-10 seasons with the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League. He worked as a volunteer coach with the Tuskers in 2009 under current Redskins defensive coordinator Jim Haslett, who served as the team's head coach. Hilliard was elevated to the position of wide receivers coach in 2010.

A first round selection in the 1997 NFL Draft (No. 7 overall), Hilliard played 12 seasons for the New York Giants (1997-2004) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005-08). His position coach with the Buccaneers in 2006-07 was current Redskins offensivive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

In 161 career NFL games, with 106 starts, Hilliard caught 546 passes for 6,397 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Hilliard played college football at the University of Florida from 1994-96, catching 126 passes for 2,214 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He earned first-team All-SEC and All-America honors as a junior in 1996. In the final game of the season, finished with seven catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Gators to a 52-20 Sugar Bowl win to secure the school's first national championship.

Hilliard is a native of Patterson, La.

Hilliard replaces Keenan McCardell as the Redskins' wide receivers coach.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising