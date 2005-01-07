Redskins Hire Musgrave As QB Coach

The Redskins have hired Bill Musgrave as the team's offensive assistant-quarterbacks coach, head coach Joe Gibbs said on Friday. Musgrave previously served as offensive coordinator-quarterbacks coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2003-04 seasons.

Jack Burns, who served as the Redskins' quarterback coach last season, will be re-positioned as an offensive assistant, Gibbs said.

Burns will serve more of a consultant role, working with offensive coordinator Don Breaux on preparatory work each week on the passing game, particularly third-down passing and red zone offense.

Gibbs said he was uncertain whether Ernie Zampese, who was an offensive consultant for the team last season, will return this year.

Regarding Musgrave, Gibbs said: "We have somebody that a lot of us know. He's bright and sharp. He comes from a different tree as far as offense goes, which is good because it brings in a lot of new ideas. He's been in some pressure situations and called plays."

"He's been a part of a lot of [offenses] that have been real successful. He has a real good understanding of offensive football. He comes from the quarterback mind-set where he's seen it and played it. We know what kind of player he was and we know what kind of coach he is."

Musgrave has experience in establishing West Coast offensive systems. He has served as an NFL assistant coach with the Oakland Raiders and as an offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers, working with current Redskins coaches Danny Smith and Breaux along the way.

Musgrave also spent 2001-02 as offensive coordinator at the University of Virginia. He was named the "Best Coordinator" in the ACC by The Sporting News in 2002.

Musgrave, 37, takes over a quarterback group that has a combination of youth and experience.

Patrick Ramsey is the incumbent starter. The fourth-year player started the final seven games of the regular season and completed 66 percent of his passes in that span. For the season, Ramsey completed 169-of-272 for 1,665 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Twelve-year veteran Mark Brunell, who played for Musgrave in 2003 with the Jaguars, started the first nine games last season. And Tim Hasselbeck, a third-year player who served as the third-string quarterback last season, also has starting experience.

Among the other quarterbacks that Musgrave has coached include Jeff George, Steve Beuerlein, current Atlanta Falcons backup Matt Schaub and current Jacksonville starter Byron Leftwich.

Musgrave spent six years as a quarterback in the NFL. A former fourth-round draft choice by the Dallas Cowboys in 1991, he played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1991-94, backing up Steve Young and playing in the 49ers' Super Bowl XXIX victory over San Diego. He spent 1995-96 with the Denver Broncos, playing behind another future Hall of Famer in John Elway.