Redskins Hope To Change Turnover Ratio

But the rookie also has two fumbles including one that popped out as he dove into the end zone against the Giants.

Instead of his third touchdown in as many games, the fumble was ruled as a touchback and possession was given to the Giants.

"I was just trying to be a playmaker and get the ball across the line," Jones said. "The dude made a really good play on the ball and I was just getting ready to extend the ball across the pylon. It just went for a touchback, so it's kind of hard."

Jones said it was "a tough lesson to learn," but the mistakes will be corrected.

"I'll learn from it," he said. "I mean, I'll just keep the ball covered when I'm going across the goal line instead of trying to extend the ball."

Defensively, the Redskins have recovered just one fumble and have yet to snag an interception.

Generating turnovers is always a huge point of emphasis, Gruden said, but it's easier said than done -- and oftentimes require a little luck, too.

"We practice the heck out of it," Gruden said of generating turnovers. "We preach it. We talk about it. But going out there and getting them is another thing obviously. It's not that easy. As far as creating turnovers it's about people flying to the football, getting it out, having secure tackles and then the second or third guy – usually fumbles are caused by the second or third guy coming to the tackle and ripping it out."

While a lot of interceptions will, of course, come on contested throws, Gruden said the front seven, which has been more aggressive this season, can help by tipping some balls at the line of scrimmage.

"Get your hands up if he's throwing it quick," Gruden said. "Talk about they didn't take many five-step drops, they were all coming out quick. Well, we need to get our hands up and tip some balls. You know they got a tipped interception on us the other day. Those are things that we can do and obviously Randy Jordan, Ike Hilliard anybody who touches the ball works ball security every day. And that's something we can continue to work on."

