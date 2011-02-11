Redskins Host Free Agent D-Lineman Rogers





Veteran defensive lineman Shaun Rogers visited Redskins Park and met with team officials on Friday.

Rogers is an unrestricted free agent after he was released by the Cleveland Browns on Feb. 9.

Even though free agency is not scheduled to begin until March 4, Rogers is free to sign with another team because he was released by his former team.

Rogers, listed at 6-4 and 350 pounds, is a 10-year NFL veteran. He has experience playing both defensive end and nose tackle in a 3-4 scheme.

For his career, Rogers has played in 140 games, with 124 starts, and logged 482 tackles, 37.5 sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles.

Rogers has played the last three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Last year, he was a reserve on the Browns' defense, posting 17 tackles and two sacks.

Rogers joined the NFL as a second-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2001.

His best season with the Lions was 2007, when he had 39 tackles, a career-high seven tackles and the interception, which he returned 66 yards for a touchdown.

From 2003-08, Rogers averaged 4.6 sacks per season, decent numbers for a defensive tackle.