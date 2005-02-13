Redskins Join 'Touchdown Club' Trend

Joining a growing NFL trend, a select group of Washington Redskins fans will be offered the opportunity to get closer to their team than ever before through the new premium "Touchdown Club."

The "Touchdown Club" is limited to 150 tickets for the 2005 season and includes prime seats between the 25-yard lines at FedExField's lower bowl and pre-game field passes, as well as tickets to select away games and the opportunity to travel with the team.

The "Touchdown Club" concept is modeled after the Philadelphia Eagles club of the same name, as well as similar programs such as the Miami Dolphins Gridiron and Sideline Clubs.

A private Touchdown Club Pavilion is included in the package. In the spirit of the stadium's premium Owner's Club, the fully catered tented setting will include live music, flat-screen TVs and activities to be enjoyed starting three hours before every home game. "Touchdown Club" members also have access to the nearby Tailgate Club Pavilion and the stadium's climate-controlled Joe Gibbs Club Level.

Included as part of the "Touchdown Club" package are pre-game field passes to half of the Redskins eight regular-season home games and the first right of refusal to Club seats at other stadium events. Club members are also guaranteed purchase of Super Bowl tickets if the Redskins are in the big game.

Travel, hotel accommodations, dinner and a pre-game brunch, local travel, game tickets and pre-game field passes (as available) are included for the 2005 away games against either the Philadelphia Eagles or the New York Giants.

The Touchdown Club's 150 charter memberships are available for $7,500 each, which includes tickets, parking and all other amenities. Tickets and parking for the program were drawn from the team's existing Hospitality Tent allotment.