Redskins Launch Official Blog

To coincide with the start of 2008 Training Camp, the Washington Redskins are excited to launch The Official Redskins Blog.

The blog, located at http://www.theredskinsblog.com and linked off of Redskins.com, will offer fans unprecedented access to the day-to-day workings of the Redskins, all from a distinct fan's-eye-view.

That fan's eye belongs to new official Redskins blogger Matt Terl. Terl has previously written for two previous Redskins fan blogs, most recently The Internet Is For Zorn, and has been a fan of the Redskins for well over two decades.

"I remember, vaguely, the ticket takers at RFK stadium telling my parents that I was too big to sit on their laps without a ticket," Terl says, "which I suppose means that I've been a Redskins fan literally all my life."

Terl has been a successful freelancer across media, and has a master's degree in writing from the University of Colorado in Boulder.