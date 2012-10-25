Redskins Legacy: 1987 Replacement Team

Redskins management was prepared. General manager Bobby Beathard and his staff led efforts to locate and sign replacement players while a week of the regular schedule was cancelled.

"That was almost like another draft," Beathard said. "It was a lot of fun."

Suddenly, obscure names represented the burgundy and gold. They included quarterbacks Ed Rubbert and Tony Robinson, wide receiver Anthony Allen, running backs Lionel Vital and Wayne Wilson, tight ends Craig McEwen and Joe Caravello, punt returner Derrick Shepard, offensive linemen Darrick Brilz and Eric Coyle, and defensive linemen Dan Benish and Steve Martin. Allen, McEwen, Caravello and Shepard were among those who later made the regular roster.

The Redskins' replacements won their first two games, 28-21 over St. Louis at RFK Stadium, where Allen amassed a team-record 255 receiving yards, and 38-12 over the Giants in the Meadowlands.

Disgruntled union players throughout the league then decided they'd seen enough. They opted to return to work after a 24-day layoff without any of their demands being met.

The major networks were televising the action and many of the games drew modest crowds, circumstances that "broke our backs," said Redskins linebacker Neal Olkewicz, the team's player representative at the time to the NFLPA. He said the regulars resented the replacement players, who were mockingly called "scabs."

"They basically hurt our cause, so we weren't happy about that," Olkewicz said. "We understood that they were marginal guys who were just trying to make a living. It wasn't a fun time. We caved in."

Redskin safety Mark Murphy, the team's NFLPA rep during the 1982 strike and an executive with the union in 1987, said the owners learned from the first walkout.

"They had to come up with something to negate the effectiveness of the strike," Murphy said. "We felt at the time the replacements would risk the credibility of the NFL, but they were effective in the sense that they allowed the owners to continue to have the games on TV. It put a lot of pressure on us, and players started crossing the picket line."

Although the regulars returned to work on Oct. 15, three days before another Sunday of football games, the NFL ruled they had to sit out one more week. With another chance to display their talents, the "Scabskins" pulled off an emotional 13-7 win over the Cowboys in a Monday night game at Texas Stadium, one of the greatest upsets in NFL history.

Dallas played with a host of regulars who'd crossed the picket line, including future Hall of Famers in running back Tony Dorsett and defensive tackle Randy White. The Redskins, on the other hand, were the only NFL team where no players crossed during the replacement series.

When Rubbert went down in the first quarter with an injured shoulder, things looked bleak for the Redskins. But Robinson, a Heisman Trophy candidate during his days at Tennessee who was on a work furlough from prison after a cocaine conviction, filled in admirably with 11-of-18 passing for 152 yards with two interceptions.

By the time it was over, no team better exemplified the bittersweet experience of the replacement series than the Redskins. In fact, a movie modeled after the replacement team's remarkable run hit the screens in 2000. Its name: "The Replacements."

The drama-comedy starred Gene Hackman as the coach (Jimmy McGinty) and Keanu Reeves as the quarterback (Shane Falco) of the Washington Sentinels, a motley squad of scabs that went 3-1 while the regulars were on strike.

The final game, a 20-17 win over Dallas, ended the regular season and put the Sentinels in the playoffs. Interestingly, action scenes were shot at the Ravens' home field, then known as PSI Net Stadium.

But don't forget the real Redskin replacements. There will never be another NFL team like that one.