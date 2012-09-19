Redskins Legacy: Remembering Steve Sabol

Whether it was his use of super slow motion or music, or mic'ing players and coaches, his imagination was unparalleled and helped the NFL skyrocket to unprecedented levels of popularity in pro sports.

"There's magic in the sport, and we're there to reveal it, document it and preserve it in our film," Sabol, who won 40 Emmys, once said. "We're not journalists, we're storytellers, we're romanticists. \

"We're really in the business of mythology."

In addition to his talent for capturing the personality of the game, I'll always admire Sabol for his graciousness in sharing Redskins-related quotes and anecdotes with me that I used in my two books, The Redskins Encyclopedia and the Washington Redskins Football Vault. I'm sure he also had a hand in my contributions to an NFL Films documentary titled, "History of the Washington Redskins."

Here are a few of his recollections.

--- In a playoff game against the Bears at Chicago's Soldier Field on Jan. 10, 1988, Redskins cornerback Darrell Green returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown in Washington's 21-17 win. On the play, Green vaulted Bears tight end Cap Boso, made a cut and began clutching his rib cage – an enduring image in Redskins lore. In pain, he then shifted into cruise control and outran everyone into the end zone.

Sabol compared the play to one in 1962 when hobbling Packers linebacker Ray Nitschke intercepted a pass against the Lions and limped across the goal line.

"It's an example of the resolute spirit, determination and courage of a single player, a Hall of Fame player," Sabol said of Green's return. "A play like that is a blend of so many things, of historical relevance, of romance, of drama. It's a moment you hand down from generation to generation, sort of a precious heirloom."

--- On a fourth-and-1 in Super Bowl XVII at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Redskins running back John Riggins lined up behind his smash-mouth offensive line known as "Hogs," took the handoff from quarterback Joe Theismann, shook off Dolphins defensive back Don McNeal and ran 43 yards for a touchdown. In pulling off the most famous play in franchise history, the Redskins took a 20-17 fourth-quarter lead en route to a 27-17 victory.

To Sabol, the run featured many elements of a classic moment.

"It was a game-deciding play in the fourth quarter of a close game by a Hall of Fame player," he said. "There were no penalties and no controversies on the play. It was, in a way, symbolic of the Redskins, the Joe Gibbs' offense and the Riggo drill. It was 4th-and-1, and Riggins just ran over Don McNeal. As much of a finesse coach Gibbs was, he was also a guy who would look you in the eye and say, `Here we come, our best against your best, see if you can stop us.' It was also the crowning moment for the Hogs."

NFL Films cameramen captured Riggins' face exuding determination as he ran untouched down the sideline and into the end zone.

"That shot is one of our classics," Sabol said. "Just his face so contorted with how intense he was, and the expression of his face pinched under his helmet."