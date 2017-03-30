Redskins Like Energy And Potential Of New Safeties Pairing

Another positive aspect that attracted Gruden to Swearinger is the energy his brings to the table.

"Just talking to him and shaking his hand for the first time, you just had a good feeling about the sense of how much he loved football," Gruden said. "The history, even the Sean Taylor and the Redskins and all that, you can tell he loves playing safety and he's going to be a good one."

While Swearinger will work more at free safety, Cravens will move back to the strong safety position after being a situational linebacker in his 11 games as a rookie.

Cravens only played safety with the scout team in 2016, but the Redskins "want to try and give him every opportunity to learn [the safety position] and play it and see what he can and can't do."

"Knowing Su'a, I don't think there's a lot of things he can't do so I'm excited to see him back there," Gruden said. "I think he's going to have a lot more range than people give him credit for right now. He didn't run the greatest 40 time, but he plays fast on the football field and that's more important."

Behind the two young safeties will be Hall, who is currently the oldest player on the Redskins' roster and the team's longest tenured member.

Hall is returning from last September's injury, and while he's going to turn 34 years old in November, Gruden would like to see him back on the field for training camp as he continues his development at safety after a fruitful career at cornerback.